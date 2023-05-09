Stability Pact, Mes, Paris-Berlin… Here is Meloni’s European plan

Fidanza: “Replicating an alliance similar to the Italian centre-right in Europe is essential to save the European project”

Today is Europe Day, which is celebrated every 9 May in memory of the Schuman declaration which started the integration process. But is today’s European Union really something to celebrate? Affaritaliani.it he asked Charles FidanzaHead of Delegation of the Brothers of Italy in the European Parliament and for years a Melonian reference in the European and international fields.

“I give a chiaroscuro judgment of the EU in this phase. After the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, pragmatism is prevailing on some issues and, for example, finally the problem arises of shortening our supply chains, with the objective of making Europe less dependent on third countries, which are often not reliable at a geopolitical level. Assuming and granted that it is not too late, however, one does not have the courage to be consequential and say, for example, that we condemn ourselves to a green transition based on “all electric” will only enrich China, from which we will have to buy a large part of what we need. With all due respect to the much-vaunted European strategic autonomy. It is one of the reasons why we oppose this ultra-environmentalist drift which leads to absurd measures such as those on green houses, on the stop to diesel and petrol engines in 2035, on packaging, on air quality, on pesticides”.

There is much talk of European solidarity and yet the reform of the Stability Pact seems to be heading towards austerity once again…

“In the Commission’s proposal there are some steps forward towards greater flexibility. On the other hand, it is quite clear that the proposal on the table is not satisfactory because once again stability is preferred over growth, reaching the paradox that the investments requested from the Member States for the ecological and digital transition as well as those for defense are still included in the parameters of public debt. We are asked to support investments in these items but, if we do so, we are beaten by greater pressure on our sovereign debt. If a add to this the continuous rises in interest rates by the ECB, it really seems that the financial crisis has taught us nothing”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

