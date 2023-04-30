Stability pact, more time to pay the debt. The new EU proposal

Stability pact, more time to repay debts. Focus on green and digital

The new Stability pact is rapidly taking shape. Countries with deficit above 3% or debt above 60% will need to submit plans budget adjustment four years to reduce debt. They will be required to make a 0.5% fiscal adjustment and if they fail to do so, they will automatically be subject to an infringement procedure. To protect strategic investments – green, digital e defence – they will be able to count on more time for debt reduction (seven years instead of four) but there are no exemptions or special treatments for investments. The extension would be canceled if the reforms and investments requested by the states and agreed with Brussels are not completed.

These are the main elements of the proposed reform of the Stability and Growth Pact presented by the European Commission and which will have to – possibly – be approved by the States by the end of the year to enter into force from 2024, when the suspended tax rules will apply again due to the pandemic and the war. For close monitoring of the debt reduction path, Member States will submit annual progress reports, following the model of the current National recovery and resilience plans.

“The fiscal situation, challenges and economic outlook vary considerably across the 27 member states of the EU. Therefore, a one-size-fits-all approach does not work. The proposals aim to move towards a more risk-based surveillance framework that puts public debt sustainability at its core, while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth,” explains the European Commission in his proposal. For this reason, Member States’ plans will define their fiscal adjustment paths. They will be formulated in terms of multiannual expenditure targets, which will be the single operational indicator for fiscal surveillance, thus simplifying the rules of balance.

States will indicate medium-term objectives (4 years) on how they intend to tackle macroeconomic imbalances e reforms, indicating only an expense indicator. These plans, which can be extended by 3 years, will be evaluated by the Commission and approved by the Council. States with deficits over 3% of the Pil o debt more than 60% of the Pilwill have to ensure that the debt has a plausible decline or remains prudent in the plan and that the deficit falls or remains below 3% in the medium term: the Executive defines this as a “technical trajectory”.

