Stability pact, split Ecofin. And Lindner takes it out on Italy

Ecofin split on the reform of the Stability Pact

The rift remains between France e Germania on the automatisms of the Stability pact. While the Italian proposal to separate the costs for the ecological and digital transition from the Stability Pact has not garnered great enthusiasm. The Ecofin meeting is only the first in a process that will have to lead to an agreement before the end of the year. But at the moment the process promises to be complicated, given the distance between the two sides.

France-Germany clash

The minister reaffirmed the French position Bruno the Mayor. Who said he was against annual quantitative criteria for debt reduction. However, at least eleven governments have taken sides on the definition of precise quantitative criteria, starting with the German one. Just German Christian Lindner, in the public debate, reiterated the German position. “They are needed quantitative references that indicate that debt relief is sufficient. Then, the German minister made a clear reference right in Italy. “A country with debt/GDP at 140% would need to 80 years old to return to 60% of GDP. Congratulations to whoever gets there.” The Italian debt, just to clarify what Lindner was talking about, it will reach 140.3% of GDP at the end of the year.

Italy isolated on expenditure for Next generation Eu

The minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has relaunched the idea of ​​a sort of “golden rule” to treat investments in the dual energy and digital transition in a special way, especially those of Next generation Eu, but none of his colleagues followed him down this path. Openings have come from Poland e Lithuania who have pleaded the cause of the “special treatment” of some expenses. But only for defense, given the special context of war in Ukraine. Warsaw does not want a “golden rule”. But he asks instead to consider the defense spending a “relevant factor” for not counting them for the purpose of defining the fiscal adjustment path.

The call of the ECB

Reminding governments of the need for an agreement fell to the representative of the ECB. “In view of the importance of the reform it is crucial that the legislators of the European Union reach an agreement on the reform of the economic governance framework as soon as possible”. The vice president Luis Guindos, in his speech at the public session of the Ecofin Council, he drew attention to the debt and deficit/GDP ratios after the pandemic. Guindos also stressed the importance of “guaranteeing productive investment for growth”. “I think we are all agree that an adequate fiscal framework is needed to create the right basis for the necessary fiscal adjustments. The situation on the market for sovereign debts it is calm, but we must not assume that it will work forever – he underlined -. So you need a budget framework clear, flexible, providing the basis for vital reforms”