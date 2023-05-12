Stabilizing foreign trade provides important support for economic recovery_Guangming.com

Stabilize foreign trade and provide important support for economic recovery

——Strengthen confidence and promote the overall improvement of China’s economy

The import and export of foreign trade showed strong resilience, laying the foundation for the promotion of stability and quality of foreign trade throughout the year

The steady improvement of foreign trade reflects the solid footprint of China‘s manufacturing industry towards high-end, intelligent, and green

New energy vehicles lined up in long queues and drove into the giant ro-ro ships in an orderly manner, ready to be sold overseas. This is the busy daily life of Haitong Ro-Ro Terminal in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port Area. At the largest ro-ro car terminal in the country, the scene of domestic new energy vehicles “queuing up to go to sea” is a vivid epitome of the steady and positive start of my country’s foreign trade.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “Speed ​​up the construction of a trade power.” Foreign trade is an important part of the national economy. Promoting stable scale and optimized structure of foreign trade plays an important supporting role in stabilizing growth and employment. According to data released by the General Administration of Customs, in the first four months of this year, my country’s total import and export value was 13.32 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%, and the import and export continued to improve. The import and export of foreign trade showed strong resilience, laying the foundation for the promotion of stability and quality of foreign trade throughout the year. It is worth mentioning that in the first four months of this year, the number of private enterprises with import and export performance increased by 8.9% year-on-year, maintaining the status of my country’s largest foreign trade business entity, and playing a positive role in expanding employment channels and stabilizing the employment market.

The steady improvement of foreign trade has benefited from the continuous improvement of the level of my country’s industrial chain. In the first quarter, the total export of the “three new” foreign trade commodities electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells increased by 66.9%, raising the overall growth rate of exports by 2 percentage points. Products with high technology, high added value, and leading green transformation are leading exports, which shows that my country’s foreign trade new momentum continues to grow, and it also reflects the solid footprint of China‘s manufacturing industry moving towards high-end, intelligent, and green under the supply-side structural reform . Relying on technological innovation and low-carbon transformation, “Made in China” has continuously shaped and accumulated new advantages in international competition, and China‘s high-quality economic development has strong vitality.

The steady improvement of foreign trade also benefited from the strong escort of macro policies. my country vigorously promotes foreign trade to promote stability and improve quality, provides policy support for stabilizing foreign trade, and actively explores trade with emerging markets and developing countries such as the “Belt and Road Initiative”. Benefiting from the policy dividends brought about by the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), the trade between my country and ASEAN continues to heat up. In the first four months of this year, the total trade value between my country and ASEAN was 2.09 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.9%. In addition, my country’s import and export to countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 16%, which also maintained a high growth rate. The increasingly optimized market layout and the diversification of trading partners have greatly stimulated the vitality and potential of my country’s foreign trade. Not long ago, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Stable Scale and Optimized Structure of Foreign Trade”, proposing five policy measures to help enterprises stabilize orders and expand markets with greater policy strength. The implementation of new policies and measures will further enhance my country’s ability to respond to global supply chain adjustments and market fluctuations.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on April 28 emphasized the need to stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade and investment. At present, the weakening of external demand caused by high global inflation and sluggish growth of major economies has brought greater challenges to the development of my country’s foreign trade. We must also see that my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. The fundamentals of long-term growth will not change. The competitive advantages of a complete industrial system and strong supporting capabilities are constantly being consolidated, promoting the optimization and upgrading of trade in goods, and innovative development of trade in services. Mechanism, the development of digital trade, we are fully capable of coping with the instability and uncertainty of the global economy.

“Just like Chinese New Year!” The Canton Fair resumed its offline exhibition after three years, and the exhibition area and the number of exhibitors both hit new highs. Look at the “barometer” and “weather vane” of China‘s foreign trade, strengthen confidence, face difficulties, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and focus on promoting high-quality development. This year’s goal of promoting stability and improving quality of foreign trade is supported. (Zhou Shanshan)

