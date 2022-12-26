Reporter Huang Kun

After experiencing the recent violent fluctuations in the bond market, the bank’s wealth management subsidiary launched a new round of self-purchase operations.

Hangyin Wealth Management said a few days ago that it has recently invested nearly 100 million yuan of its own funds to subscribe for its wealth management products. Since mid-November this year, affected by the adjustment of the bond market, the net value of wealth management products has fallen, and many wealth management subsidiaries of banks have faced greater redemption pressure. For the self-purchase of Hangyin Wealth Management, industry insiders believe that it is mainly to stabilize investor confidence.

A reporter from the Shanghai Securities News was informed that, in fact, since this round of net worth decline, there have been wealth management subsidiaries of joint-stock banks conducting self-purchases to reduce the pressure of redemption.

Self-purchase of its own asset management products is actually quite common among institutions such as public funds and private equity funds. It is intended to show the determination of asset management institutions to advance and retreat with investors. For wealth management companies, the use of self-purchase will help enhance investors’ confidence in the long-term holding of products, and it is a measure for wealth management companies to deal with market fluctuations in the era of comprehensive net worth.

According to industry insiders, other wealth management companies may follow up and use their own funds to purchase their products.

This is not the first self-purchase by a bank wealth management subsidiary. In March of this year, affected by the volatility of A-shares, the net value of the wealth management market plummeted, and there was a wave of “net breaking”. If you have funds, invest in the Sunshine Red stock and Sunshine Orange mixed wealth management products issued by it. Since then, Southern Bank Wealth Management, China Post Wealth Management, Industrial Bank Wealth Management, and China Merchants Bank Wealth Management have followed up one after another, using about 500 million yuan, 650 million yuan, 1 billion yuan, and 500 million yuan of their own funds to invest in their wealth management products to boost investment confidence.

In addition to self-purchase, the reporter noticed that wealth management companies are also accelerating the pace of product releases to cope with fluctuations. The data shows that in November 2022, the number of bank wealth management products issued will be 2,701, a month-on-month increase of 33.9%, of which fixed-income products account for the highest proportion.

“New wealth management products are a dynamic adjustment mechanism for product design and marketing methods, and ‘new for old’ to accelerate product iteration is also a routine operation to deal with market fluctuations.” A senior bank practitioner told reporters earlier.

This newspaper previously reported that insurance funds and banking institutions have bought some credit bonds in the market. A market analyst at a leading wealth management company told reporters that despite recent market fluctuations, according to data from the Foreign Exchange Trading Center, on December 8, insurance funds bought a net of 11.7 billion credit bonds (including Erlong bonds).

In fact, the reason for this round of bond market fluctuations is mainly liquidity issues rather than credit risk.

Nanhua Fund believes that the bond market has undergone a round of adjustments since November, but the logic has little to do with the fundamentals. It is more based on the negative feedback generated by strong expectations such as financial redemption and real estate policies, superimposed by the end of the year. Investors in the bond market are leaving the market, and interest rates have risen from the bottom.

Pei Xiaohui, assistant to the general manager of China Merchants Fund, said that the performance of the bond market this year is worth pondering: First, after wealth management has turned to comprehensive net worth, the behavior mode has shifted from a relative focus on allocation to a relative focus on transactions, which makes the behavior of various institutions more consistent and leads to market volatility. This is reflected in the compression of short- and medium-term credit bond spreads in the first half of the year and the adjustment of the bond market brought about by the negative feedback of redemption in the near future. Can trigger market volatility and may create trading opportunities.

With the recovery of the bond market, the bond market has gradually stabilized recently. In the short term, market participants believe that the bond market may have entered the stage of allocation trading. Pei Xiaohui said that after the adjustment of the bond market from November to December, credit spreads widened significantly. From the current overall point of view, the allocation value of credit bonds is prominent. However, the follow-up impact of the current financial redemption has not yet completely passed, and the rhythm of credit debt allocation needs to consider the stability of the liability side.

Consistent with the views of most market institutions, Hangyin Wealth Management also believes that the current bond market allocation value is prominent and the cost performance is relatively high.

Looking ahead, Dagong International President Ying Haifeng believes that in 2023, market sentiment will continue to pick up, economic fundamentals will improve, wide credit expectations will continue to heat up, bond market issuance scale is expected to rise steadily, and there is room for market interest rates to rise. It is expected to continue to improve.

(Editor: Qian Xiaorui)

