Piazza Affari positive four times in the last five months

Positive February in Piazza Affari. It is the fourth month with the positive sign on the last five. Share 28 thousand of Ftse Mib proves to be very tricky. And so once again the thrust breaks on this barrier. The day ends at 27,748 points with an almost non-existent variation. The fear that the monetary tightening will last longer than expected returns to weigh on the European markets Inflation figures contribute to renewing these fears, surprisingly higher than expected in both Spain and France.

A sign that the ECB’s “recipes” are only partially working to stop the price race. And this could push the European Central Bank to intensify the squeeze, as also reiterated by its chief economist Philip Lane. The price lists move in the grip of volatility, with Frankfurt and Paris dancing throughout the session around the parity threshold, e London (-0.7%) which does not seem shaken by the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

CAMPARI

Morgan Stanley raises the judgment to the Overweight target of 12.5 euros. BofA raised the TP from €12.2 to €13, confirming the BUY recommendation. Analysts say they are more confident about 2023 after “the strong accounts for the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2022”. Quotation 10.6, down 0.24%.

MPS

Axa exits the capital and the stock could re-enter the FTSE MIB, expected positive reaction. Closing at €2.52 minus 8.05%.

SAIPEM

Excellent quarterly and prospects better than expected, BUY. Closing at €1.52 +2.78%.

BONDS

The spread closes at 182 points, against 184 on the eve. The yield on BTPs stood at 4.470%.

PETROLIUM

It rose to 77.5 dollars a barrel, (+2.4%).

GAS

Closes still weak at €46.9 Mgw (minus 1%).

CURRENCIES

The euro closed slightly higher at 1.061 dollars. Yesterday the chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane, gave an interview to Reutersthe Irish board member said the cost of borrowing will remain high for quite some time.

ORO

At 1,824 dollars the ounce, (+0.6%).