Stable Fuel Prices Despite Predicted Drop: Ministry Maintains Prices Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Stable Fuel Prices Despite Predicted Drop: Ministry Maintains Prices Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs Reports Prices of Fuel Will Remain Stable

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs has announced that fuel prices will not see any variation this week, despite predictions from the National Association of Gasoline Retailers (Anadegas) that prices will drop. Anadegas had indicated that prices of gasoline should drop by 22 and 15 pesos, with premium gasoline at RD$271.10 and regular at RD$259.50. Kerosene was also expected to drop by 10 pesos, to be sold at RD$221.20, and fuel oil by 11 pesos per gallon at RD$144.15.

Anadegas attributed these predicted price drops to a “subsidy” for diesel fuel, as the barrel of oil and finished products maintained a decline in prices. However, Vice Minister of Internal Commerce Ramón Pérez Fermín stated that fuel prices will remain frozen for the week of the 9th to the 15th of this month. Premium gasoline will stay at RD 293.10 per gallon, regular gasoline at RD 274.50 per gallon, regular diesel at RD 221.60 per gallon, Optimal Diesel at RD 239.10 per gallon, fuel oil #6 at RD 157.67 per gallon, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at RD 132.60 per gallon, and natural gas at RD 43.97 per m3.

Kerosene, Avtur, and Fuel Oil 1%S will be sold at RD 218.90, RD 189.26, and RD 169.06 per gallon respectively. The ministry is also monitoring international market prices to minimize the impact of any increases on the economy. Anadegas technicians indicated that a barrel of West Texas Intermediate oil was priced at 70.90 in international markets, leading to a predicted reduction in fuel costs.

Vice Minister Pérez Fermín emphasized that the stability of the economy is a priority for the government, and they will continue to work to minimize the impact of global market changes on the Dominican economy.

