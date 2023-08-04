Stable Prices and Rising Demand: Fresh Pork Prices Increase in Hunan Province

Hunan’s Fresh Pork Prices Rise as Live Pig Prices Increase

Huasheng Online, August 3 – Last week, Hunan’s important livelihood commodity markets reported stable prices and sufficient supplies, according to the Hunan Provincial Development and Reform Commission. However, the price of live pigs increased, resulting in a rise in the price of fresh pork, which had previously been falling. Monitoring data shows that the average price of fresh pork in the Hunan market last week was 12.90 yuan/catties, a 1.42% increase from the previous week.

On August 3, at the Hehuachi Fresh Market in Kaifu District, customers flocked to the pork stall, where fresh pork was being sold for 16 yuan/catties. The stall owner of Dulin Meat Shop said the price had increased by 1 yuan/catties the day before and was expected to increase by another 0.5 yuan/catties. The overall price of pork has risen since last week, affecting purchasing habits and reducing profits for sellers.

The price of live pigs in Hunan rose sharply last week, leading to a turnaround in the price of fresh pork, while the price of piglets continued to decline slightly. Beef, mutton, poultry, eggs, fish, vegetables, and fruits experienced minor fluctuations in price. The average market prices of live pigs, piglets, and fresh pork were 15.26 yuan/kg, 18.18 yuan/jin, and 12.90 yuan/jin respectively, representing a 6.27% increase, 1.84% decrease, and 1.42% increase from the previous period.

In addition, the prices of some vegetables have also seen a rise. Tomatoes and green peppers, for instance, saw increases of 2.86% and 0.69% respectively from the previous week.

With regards to the future trend of pork prices, the Hunan Provincial Development and Reform Commission cited the country’s work plan to ensure supply and stabilize prices in the hog and pork market as a driving factor behind the recent rise in hog futures prices. However, experts predict that the sustainability of this increase may be poor, and there may not be much room for further rises. The supply of live pigs is expected to be relatively sufficient this year, and the level of supply pressure is still high. Additionally, the losses incurred in the breeding industry, as well as the impact of African Swine Fever, may affect the sentiment of farmers. Therefore, there is no basis for a sharp rebound in pig prices in the short term.

Overall, while the price of fresh pork has recently risen due to increased prices of live pigs, experts believe that the sustainability of this increase may be limited. The market factors of “strong supply and weak demand” remain unchanged, and the supply of live pigs is expected to remain sufficient.

