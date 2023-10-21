Stable Prices for New Homes, Increase in Second-Hand Home Prices: An Overview of China’s Housing Market

Prices of New Homes Remain Stable Month-on-Month, While Prices of Second-Hand Homes Increase Month-on-Month

Housing prices in first-tier cities rebounded in September

China Industry Network, Beijing, October 19th (Worker Daily – China Industry Network reporter Shi Lina) – The National Bureau of Statistics released data on sales price changes of commercial housing today, revealing that in September, the sales price of newly built commercial housing in first-tier cities remained stable both month-on-month and year-on-year. However, the sales price of second-hand housing increased month-on-month, while the year-on-year decline narrowed.

Looking specifically at first-tier cities, the sales price of newly built commercial residential buildings remained unchanged from the previous month’s decrease of 0.2%. Beijing and Shanghai experienced a month-on-month increase of 0.4% and 0.5% respectively, whereas Guangzhou and Shenzhen saw a month-on-month decrease of 0.6% and 0.5% respectively. Interestingly, the sales price of second-hand housing in first-tier cities increased for the first time in four consecutive months, rising by 0.2%. Beijing and Shanghai recorded month-on-month increases of 0.7% and 0.6% respectively, while Guangzhou saw a month-on-month decrease of 0.7% and Shenzhen remained unchanged.

On a year-on-year perspective, the sales price of newly built commercial housing in first-tier cities increased by 0.7%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month. However, the sales price of second-hand housing in first-tier cities fell by 1.4% year-on-year, with a decline that narrowed by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.

Turning our attention to second- and third-tier cities, the sales price of newly built commercial housing in second-tier cities fell by 0.3% month-on-month in September, which was 0.1 percentage points larger than the previous month’s decline. Similarly, second-hand housing prices also fell by 0.5% month-on-month, maintaining the same decline as last month. Regarding third-tier cities, the sales price of newly built commercial housing dropped by 0.3% month-on-month, narrowing the decline by 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month. Moreover, the sales price of second-hand housing in third-tier cities fell by 0.5% month-on-month, which was 0.1 percentage points larger than the previous month.

Looking at the year-on-year perspective, the sales price of newly built commercial housing in second-tier cities increased by 0.2%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month. Conversely, second-hand housing prices experienced a larger decline of 3.2% year-on-year, an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month. The sales prices of newly built commercial housing and second-hand housing in third-tier cities fell by 1.4% and 3.5% respectively year-on-year, remaining consistent with the decline rates of the previous month.

These fluctuations in housing prices across different city tiers reflect the ongoing dynamics of the real estate market in China. It will be interesting to observe how these trends develop in the coming months and their potential impact on the overall economy.

