Home Business Stadio Milan, the decision by March: an investment of 600 million is ready
Business

Stadio Milan, the decision by March: an investment of 600 million is ready

by admin
Stadio Milan, the decision by March: an investment of 600 million is ready

The decision will be made by the end of March, probably already in two weeks: Milan will build its stadium in the most peripheral area of la mauranear the Hippodrome district, an area that shelters the team from a complicated process and which should allow for an investment between 600 or 700 million by 2028. This is the date that the top management of the company have set themselves to build the new structure, which will have a capacity of about 70,000 seats.

The projects seen in the past no longer exist, just as the public debate on the San Siro is now useless. In this way, the problem of a possible, albeit uncertain, supervisory bond on architectural assets starting from 2025 on San Siro. They are all perhaps who have slowed down the path, so Milan change the page.

Now we proceed like this: in mid-March the Milan technicians will meet the municipal top management to ask for the possibility of starting the new project in this area from 750 thousand square meters. The land was to be sold by Snaitech to the entrepreneur Federico Consolandi, to make a real estate investment; however the latter would already be ready to sell him to Milan. The facilitation derives from the fact that the land already has a sporting purpose, so at the moment there does not seem to be a complicated variant to the Pgt (the town planning plan of the Municipality). No variant therefore, but a program agreement between the Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan and the interested team, which will have to pass from the vote of the municipal council as an implementing urban plan. But the absence of changes to the purposes of the land protects, at least in theory, from excessively long times.

See also  Children and vaccines: when parents disagree, the voices of minors are heard

The negotiation for the acquisition of the areas is underway, it is a private agreement, and this also streamlines the procedure. Now the project will have to be redone and there is no longer the obligation to create residential and green spaces, even if obviously Milan are aiming for a sustainable project.

As far as Inter is concerned, however, plan B doesn’t exist yet, even if they are looking for it. Otherwise it will remain at San Siro, with the expectation that the Municipality will review the annual fee from approx 10 millionso far shared with Milan.

You may also like

Di Maio sent to the Persian Gulf? Difficult,...

Take a little or gamble? Shareholders have a...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Steadily promote...

Energy, record emissions in 2022: jump of over...

Study: Does Germany need the LNG terminal in...

Di Maio sent to the Persian Gulf? Difficult,...

This is how the perfect investment for your...

Bitget integrates TradingView to improve the crypto derivatives...

3888 yuan + superimposed tens of billions of...

Inflation: Food that drives prices up – When...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy