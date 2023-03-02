Listen to the audio version of the article

The decision will be made by the end of March, probably already in two weeks: Milan will build its stadium in the most peripheral area of la mauranear the Hippodrome district, an area that shelters the team from a complicated process and which should allow for an investment between 600 or 700 million by 2028. This is the date that the top management of the company have set themselves to build the new structure, which will have a capacity of about 70,000 seats.

The projects seen in the past no longer exist, just as the public debate on the San Siro is now useless. In this way, the problem of a possible, albeit uncertain, supervisory bond on architectural assets starting from 2025 on San Siro. They are all perhaps who have slowed down the path, so Milan change the page.

Now we proceed like this: in mid-March the Milan technicians will meet the municipal top management to ask for the possibility of starting the new project in this area from 750 thousand square meters. The land was to be sold by Snaitech to the entrepreneur Federico Consolandi, to make a real estate investment; however the latter would already be ready to sell him to Milan. The facilitation derives from the fact that the land already has a sporting purpose, so at the moment there does not seem to be a complicated variant to the Pgt (the town planning plan of the Municipality). No variant therefore, but a program agreement between the Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan and the interested team, which will have to pass from the vote of the municipal council as an implementing urban plan. But the absence of changes to the purposes of the land protects, at least in theory, from excessively long times.

The negotiation for the acquisition of the areas is underway, it is a private agreement, and this also streamlines the procedure. Now the project will have to be redone and there is no longer the obligation to create residential and green spaces, even if obviously Milan are aiming for a sustainable project.

As far as Inter is concerned, however, plan B doesn’t exist yet, even if they are looking for it. Otherwise it will remain at San Siro, with the expectation that the Municipality will review the annual fee from approx 10 millionso far shared with Milan.