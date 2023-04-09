Dealing with the “bad guys”: Stadler caught between politics, morality and sales The Thurgau rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler is accused of doing business with the wrong people. Foreign trade experts emphasize that companies can trigger positive effects in terms of sustainable development through better working conditions and environmental standards.

There are guidelines for international trade that are also based on human rights and moral principles. Image: PD

Shortly after Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began, Nestlé, chocolate producer Ritter Sport and other companies were accused of doing “business with the bad guys”, as the Vienna Standard put it. In his contribution, Eric Frey emphasizes that there are no simple answers to questions about the interaction between business, politics and morality.