Stadler fails, but still has a chance

Express trains for India: Stadler fails with an offer, but still has an arrow in its quiver

A first order as part of the multi-billion dollar procurement of the Indian railways has gone through Stadler’s fingers. But it’s not all over yet. Because India also wants to buy trains whose production requires more know-how. Accordingly, there is less competition for Stadler there.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clears a second-generation Vande Bharat Express train for its maiden voyage in the state of Kerala.

Image: PD (Thiruvananthapuram, 25.4.2023)

The Indian Railways (IR) want to modernize their fleet. Among other things, the procurement of 200 Vande Bharat express trains of the third generation, which also include sleeping cars, is planned. Five companies or consortia have applied for the order, including the eastern Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler together with the Indian company Medha Servo Drives.

