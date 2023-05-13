Stadler fails, but still has a chance

Express trains for India: Stadler fails with an offer, but still has an arrow in its quiver

Express trains for India: Stadler fails with an offer, but still has an arrow in its quiver

A first order as part of the multi-billion dollar procurement of the Indian railways has gone through Stadler’s fingers. But it’s not all over yet. Because India also wants to buy trains whose production requires more know-how. Accordingly, there is less competition for Stadler there.