Stadler is building twelve hydrogen trains for southern Italy

Hüst and hott with hydrogen: Stadler delivers trains to southern Italy – Tyrolean Zillertalbahn as a potential Stadler customer suffers setback because of would-be doctor

Stadler can deliver the world‘s first narrow-gauge hydrogen trains for 156 million euros. The twelve vehicles are destined for Calabria and Sardinia. Meanwhile, the Tyrolean Zillertalbahn, which has also been wanting to order narrow-gauge hydrogen trains from Stadler for some time, has suffered a setback: its technical director and vehement hydrogen advocate Helmut Schreiner has resigned because he adorned himself with the wrong doctorate and copied a dissertation.

The Stadler hydrogen train destined for California at the old Hemishofen station.

Image: Ralph Ribi (16.3.2023)

That’s the thing with hydrogen trains. The technology is young and is therefore not considered mature, the efficiency of the fuel cell is relatively low. Stadler knows that too, and on a test drive in Schaffhausen with the first Stadler hydrogen train for California in March 2023, Sales and Marketing Manager Ansgar Brockmeyer admitted: “Hydrogen is currently the most expensive fuel.” Apart from that, the procurement of the rolling stock also costs more compared to trains that run on electricity from the overhead lines, on batteries or on diesel.

