Stadler plans factory in Portugal – up to 1000 jobs

“Up to 1000 jobs”: Stadler is planning to build a factory in Portugal and wants to increase the chance of a major order
In the fight for a major order from the Portuguese state railway, Stadler is teaming up with a local group. The two companies want to build a factory together on site. Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is exercising confidence.
A train factory that “could create up to a thousand jobs”. This number made the rounds in the Portuguese Parliament in March 2023, during a hearing of Infrastructure Minister João Galamba, who presented government plans to develop the national rail industry and rail transport.