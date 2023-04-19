Home » Stadler plans factory in Portugal – up to 1000 jobs
Business

by admin
“Up to 1000 jobs”: Stadler is planning to build a factory in Portugal and wants to increase the chance of a major order

In the fight for a major order from the Portuguese state railway, Stadler is teaming up with a local group. The two companies want to build a factory together on site. Stadler patron Peter Spuhler is exercising confidence.

A look at Stadler’s production facility at its headquarters in Bussnang.

Image: Gian Ehrenzeller/KEY

A train factory that “could create up to a thousand jobs”. This number made the rounds in the Portuguese Parliament in March 2023, during a hearing of Infrastructure Minister João Galamba, who presented government plans to develop the national rail industry and rail transport.

