Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into shape

Stadler revamps regional traffic around Mount Vesuvius – new order from the Naples region

After a contract for a maximum of 40 multiple units for the Circumvesuviana, Stadler secured another order for up to 60 trains. With a total of up to 100 vehicles, the responsible transport company wants to shed its reputation as “Italy’s worst railway”.

Visualization of an electric Stadler multiple unit for regional traffic around Mount Vesuvius.

Image: PD

Stadler continues on the road to success in southern Italy. The rail vehicle manufacturer from eastern Switzerland has signed a new contract with the EAV transport company for electric multiple units for regional transport around Mount Vesuvius near Naples.

The framework agreement provides for the delivery of up to 60 electric multiple units. The first order from EAV includes 16 vehicles including their maintenance for five years. The trains are expected to be delivered by June 2026.

Stadler says nothing about the order value. However, the trains are similar to the vehicles for which Stadler signed a framework agreement with the EAV in spring 2021. This includes up to 40 trains with a total value of 240 million euros and, according to the EAV, they should be put into operation at the end of 2024.

The new trains are composed of three aluminum carriages each, which makes them lighter and therefore more energy-efficient than steel trains. The vehicles are each 40 meters long and can accommodate 396 passengers, 90 of whom are seated.

Circumvesuviana wants to give up the red lantern

According to Stadler, six of the 60 trains will be equipped with systems for overhead line control and diagnostics. Along with the trains, Stadler will also deliver systems to improve the efficiency of maintenance work. These include a temperature analysis system for train bearings and a monitoring system for certain critical bogie components.

With a maximum of 100 new Stadler trains, the EAV wants to replace the current 65 vehicles on the Circumvesuviana routes, which are on average 40 years old. The renewal of the fleet, the increase in its capacity and the planned modernization of the signaling systems and communication facilities should make a decisive contribution to the Circumvesuviana polishing up its reputation as “Italy’s worst railway”, which the organization Legambiente attests to.

All of the up to 100 trains will be manufactured by Stadler’s Spanish subsidiary Stadler Valencia. More recently, Stadler has received orders from Italy for locomotives for Trenitalia and for trams for Milan, among others. Stadler will deliver hydrogen trains to Calabria and Sardinia.

