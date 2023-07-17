Home » Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into shape
Business

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into shape

by admin
Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into shape

big order

Stadler revamps regional traffic around Mount Vesuvius – new order from the Naples region

After a contract for a maximum of 40 multiple units for the Circumvesuviana, Stadler secured another order for up to 60 trains. With a total of up to 100 vehicles, the responsible transport company wants to shed its reputation as “Italy’s worst railway”.

Visualization of an electric Stadler multiple unit for regional traffic around Mount Vesuvius.

Image: PD

Stadler continues on the road to success in southern Italy. The rail vehicle manufacturer from eastern Switzerland has signed a new contract with the EAV transport company for electric multiple units for regional transport around Mount Vesuvius near Naples.

The framework agreement provides for the delivery of up to 60 electric multiple units. The first order from EAV includes 16 vehicles including their maintenance for five years. The trains are expected to be delivered by June 2026.

Stadler says nothing about the order value. However, the trains are similar to the vehicles for which Stadler signed a framework agreement with the EAV in spring 2021. This includes up to 40 trains with a total value of 240 million euros and, according to the EAV, they should be put into operation at the end of 2024.

The new trains are composed of three aluminum carriages each, which makes them lighter and therefore more energy-efficient than steel trains. The vehicles are each 40 meters long and can accommodate 396 passengers, 90 of whom are seated.

Circumvesuviana wants to give up the red lantern

According to Stadler, six of the 60 trains will be equipped with systems for overhead line control and diagnostics. Along with the trains, Stadler will also deliver systems to improve the efficiency of maintenance work. These include a temperature analysis system for train bearings and a monitoring system for certain critical bogie components.

See also  Oil News- Recently, the overall focus of the oil and fat sector has gradually increased- Oil Guide - Edible Oil Industry Website, serving the edible oil and oil industry

With a maximum of 100 new Stadler trains, the EAV wants to replace the current 65 vehicles on the Circumvesuviana routes, which are on average 40 years old. The renewal of the fleet, the increase in its capacity and the planned modernization of the signaling systems and communication facilities should make a decisive contribution to the Circumvesuviana polishing up its reputation as “Italy’s worst railway”, which the organization Legambiente attests to.

All of the up to 100 trains will be manufactured by Stadler’s Spanish subsidiary Stadler Valencia. More recently, Stadler has received orders from Italy for locomotives for Trenitalia and for trams for Milan, among others. Stadler will deliver hydrogen trains to Calabria and Sardinia.

More articles from these communities

You may also like

Latest News Updates: July 13-16, 2023

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Rusks are bad, watch your heart and blood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy