Christoph Trautmann has been Managing Director of Stadtwerke Aalen since April 2019. Trautmann has guided Stadtwerke Aalen stably through the corona pandemic and the current energy crisis and has initiated important decisions for the economic and ecological future of Stadtwerke Aalen, according to a press release. During his tenure, the supply of electricity to private and commercial customers was switched to green electricity. The renovation of the Spiesel outdoor pool in Wasseralfingen and the orderly start of construction of the combined pool in Hirschbach also fall within his previous…