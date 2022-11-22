Source: Donghai Futures Author: Donghai Futures

Research report text

background analysis:

External market: On November 21, LME nickel opened at US$25385/ton and closed at US$25140/ton, down 1.82% from the closing price of US$25605/ton in the previous trading day.

Spot market: On November 21, Russian nickel rose to 2,300 yuan/ton, up 200 yuan/ton; Jinchuan rose to 4,800 yuan/ton, up 900 yuan/ton; BHP nickel beans rose to 1,800 yuan/ton, unchanged.

Core logic:

Shanghai NickelThe main force 2212 closed at 197130 yuan / ton yesterday afternoon, down 0.94%. Macroscopically, U.S. retail sales in October increased by 1.3% month-on-month, the highest growth rate in eight months. As of November 12, the U.S. filed 222,000 initial jobless claims, unexpectedly lower than the previous value and expectations, still in history At a low level, Fed officials are hawking, and interest rate hike expectations are still repeated.

In terms of news, Indonesia proposed to Canada to establish a group of nickel producers similar to OPEC to coordinate and integrate nickel mining policies. Indonesia and Canada are the world’s largest and sixth largest nickel producers respectively.

Fundamentally, the supply of pure nickel continued to increase year-on-year in China; overseas production in the third quarter recovered year-on-year but production capacity was still limited. The demand for pure nickel is high, the military industry alloys just need to be purchased, the demand for civilian alloys is reduced, nickel bean-soluble nickel sulfate is not economical, the profit loss of stainless steel production is reduced, and the production schedule is reduced.

WBMS data show that from January to September this year, the global nickel market had a supply surplus of 10,500 tons, compared with a shortage of 180,300 tons last year. Inventory, the nickel warehouse receipts of the Shanghai Futures Exchange yesterday were 1,300 tons, which was extremely low, and the ratio of virtual and real orders was extremely high; LME nickel stocks were 49,470 tons, still showing a slow trend of destocking. To sum up, the optimism has faded, but the risk of capital disturbance under tight inventory still exists, and we still need to be cautious when shorting.

Operation suggestion:Shock, wait and see.

Risk factors:Demand falls short of expectations, accumulation exceeds expectations, and geopolitical risks.

