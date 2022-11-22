Home Business Stainless steel production profit loss Shanghai nickel inventory is still slow to go to the warehouse Nickel_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stainless steel production profit loss Shanghai nickel inventory is still slow to go to the warehouse Nickel_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stainless steel production profit loss Shanghai nickel inventory is still slow to go to the warehouse Nickel_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Donghai Futures Author: Donghai Futures

Research report text

background analysis:

External market: On November 21, LME nickel opened at US$25385/ton and closed at US$25140/ton, down 1.82% from the closing price of US$25605/ton in the previous trading day.

Spot market: On November 21, Russian nickel rose to 2,300 yuan/ton, up 200 yuan/ton; Jinchuan rose to 4,800 yuan/ton, up 900 yuan/ton; BHP nickel beans rose to 1,800 yuan/ton, unchanged.

Core logic:

Shanghai NickelThe main force 2212 closed at 197130 yuan / ton yesterday afternoon, down 0.94%. Macroscopically, U.S. retail sales in October increased by 1.3% month-on-month, the highest growth rate in eight months. As of November 12, the U.S. filed 222,000 initial jobless claims, unexpectedly lower than the previous value and expectations, still in history At a low level, Fed officials are hawking, and interest rate hike expectations are still repeated.

In terms of news, Indonesia proposed to Canada to establish a group of nickel producers similar to OPEC to coordinate and integrate nickel mining policies. Indonesia and Canada are the world’s largest and sixth largest nickel producers respectively.

Fundamentally, the supply of pure nickel continued to increase year-on-year in China; overseas production in the third quarter recovered year-on-year but production capacity was still limited. The demand for pure nickel is high, the military industry alloys just need to be purchased, the demand for civilian alloys is reduced, nickel bean-soluble nickel sulfate is not economical, the profit loss of stainless steel production is reduced, and the production schedule is reduced.

See also  Super Junior Donghae releases "California Love" today, JENO participates in Feat-China Entertainment Network

WBMS data show that from January to September this year, the global nickel market had a supply surplus of 10,500 tons, compared with a shortage of 180,300 tons last year. Inventory, the nickel warehouse receipts of the Shanghai Futures Exchange yesterday were 1,300 tons, which was extremely low, and the ratio of virtual and real orders was extremely high; LME nickel stocks were 49,470 tons, still showing a slow trend of destocking. To sum up, the optimism has faded, but the risk of capital disturbance under tight inventory still exists, and we still need to be cautious when shorting.

Operation suggestion:Shock, wait and see.

Risk factors:Demand falls short of expectations, accumulation exceeds expectations, and geopolitical risks.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed


Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

You may also like

Kairos: 2022 to sell on strength, 2023 to...

Gold trading reminder: Gold prices rebounded from a...

Made in Italy breweries, the cost of raw...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Insurance companies...

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday: Italians will spend...

Untraceable computer professionals. The Scai group hires refugees...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Pensions, what’s in the maneuver? From the increase...

BlackRock warns central banks: rather than saving the...

In the case of high profits, the export...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy