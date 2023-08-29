Stamp Duty on Securities Transactions Halved: Boosting Market Confidence and Activating Capital Market

Title: China Announces Halving of Stamp Duty on Securities Transactions in Effort to Activate Capital Market

Date: August 28, 2023

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation have announced a significant reduction in the stamp duty on securities transactions, signaling a clear and positive policy shift. The move aims to revitalize the capital market and boost investor confidence. The decision, which takes effect from August 28, 2023, reflects the central government’s determination to protect and foster a thriving stock market.

Following the statement made by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China‘s Central Committee on July 24, emphasizing the need for an active capital market to boost investor confidence, the reduction in the stamp duty rate on securities transactions demonstrates the government’s commitment to achieving these goals.

The previous reductions in stamp duty rates for securities transactions have yielded positive results, and this latest reduction in tax rates has significantly boosted market sentiment. On the first day of implementation, individual stocks showed upward movement, with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets recording a combined turnover of over 1.1 trillion yuan. The Shanghai Index rose 1.13% to 3098.64 points, the Shenzhen Component Index increased by 1.01% to 10233.15 points, and the ChiNext Index climbed 0.96% to 2060.04 points.

According to data, my country’s securities transaction stamp duty revenue in 2022 reached 275.9 billion yuan, while the revenue for the first seven months of this year stood at 128 billion yuan. Considering the current high fiscal pressure, the introduction of this policy can be seen as an intentional trade-off, utilizing the decrease in fiscal revenue to stimulate market vitality.

Experts suggest that the reduction in tax rates for securities transactions plays a crucial role in activating the financial market, particularly the securities market. In the current complex economic environment, this move will not only decrease transaction costs but also instill confidence in the securities market.

By halving the stamp duty on securities transactions, authorities are employing an essential tax policy tool to reduce transaction costs and invigorate trading activity. The 50% reduction directly benefits the majority of investors, thereby increasing their willingness to trade and injecting more liquidity into the market.

With over 220 million individual investors in China‘s stock market, accounting for 99.76% of all investors, this reduction in stamp duty will primarily benefit small and medium-sized investors. By implementing tax reduction and profit-sharing policies, the government aims to fully reflect the inclusive nature of the capital market dominated by these investors.

Notably, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has also responded to the market’s expectations by releasing three consecutive policy measures on the evening of August 27. These additional policies, such as optimizing IPO and refinancing regulations, regulating shareholding reduction behavior, and reducing the margin ratio of financing by stock exchanges, aim to foster a more positive investment and financing cycle and inject further confidence into the market.

The CSRC’s continuous efforts to address investors’ concerns and promote an active capital market have been well-received. Analysts believe that the ongoing reforms in the investment, financing, and transaction aspects of the capital market will play a vital role in stabilizing market confidence.

The implementation of the halving of stamp duty on securities transactions, along with the comprehensive policy measures introduced by the CSRC, indicates the Chinese government’s commitment to enhancing the vitality and trust in the capital market. The market eagerly awaits the continued momentum and intensity of these reforms.

