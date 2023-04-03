Overseas Network, April 3rd According to a report by Radio Television Hong Kong on the 3rd, Standard Chartered Bank predicted that in the next 12 months, the probability of the US economy entering a recession will reach 80%.

Zheng Zifeng, North Asia Investment Director of Standard Chartered Bank, said that the concentration of loans and deposits of regional banks in the United States is relatively high. It is estimated that the local government will change the direction of supervision in response to the banking crisis, which may drag down credit growth and put pressure on the US economy.

Standard Chartered predicts that the US economy has an 80% chance of entering a recession within the next 12 months. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates once before June, and will pause or even cut interest rates in the second half of the year. In addition, the U.S. dollar index is estimated to decline in the coming year.

Recently, a number of US financial institutions and economists have issued forecasts that the US economy will fall into recession. In March this year, Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a U.S. recession to 35%, arguing that the country’s banking crisis has led to increased uncertainty. Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said the recent turmoil in the banking sector has brought the U.S. economy closer to recession. According to Bloomberg, after the outbreak of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis in the United States, global investors have become extremely sensitive to potential financial pressure. (Yang Jia from Overseas Network)

Editors in charge: Yang Jia, Liu Qiang