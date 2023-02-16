Standard Chartered shares jumped on the Hong Kong stock exchange after the London-based bank revised its ROTE outlook upwards to 11% for 2024, more than 10% of its previous target. For this year, Standard Chartered expects a 10% ROTE.

The bank, which focuses its activities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, announced it finished 2022 with pre-tax profit of $4.3 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimates but better than $3.35. billion reported in 2021, up 28% year over year. The stock is up more than 3% on the Hong Kong stock exchange.