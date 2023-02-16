10
Standard Chartered shares jumped on the Hong Kong stock exchange after the London-based bank revised its ROTE outlook upwards to 11% for 2024, more than 10% of its previous target. For this year, Standard Chartered expects a 10% ROTE.
The bank, which focuses its activities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, announced it finished 2022 with pre-tax profit of $4.3 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimates but better than $3.35. billion reported in 2021, up 28% year over year. The stock is up more than 3% on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
See also Announcement of China Zhenhua (Group) Technology Co., Ltd. on Participating in the 2021 Guizhou Area Listed Company Performance Briefing and Investor Collective Reception Day Activities_Panorama Network_Questions_Listed Companies