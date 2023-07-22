Star architect Bernard Tschumi: disassembling and assembling

Successful urban architecture is like a board game, like Monopoly or chess: Bernard Tschumi. Martin Bureau/AFP

Series Swiss ArchitectsEpisode 3:

Bernard Tschumi was almost 40 years old when he realized his first project. The design of the Parc de la Villette in Paris heralded his international career and is considered a masterpiece of deconstructivism.

This content was published on July 22, 2023 July 22, 2023

Petra Krimphove

In Paris’s Parc de la Villette there are 26 signal-red staircase-like structures, half bridges, walk-in structures such as cafés, kiosks and play towers for children. They look like creative installations, dismantled and reassembled against normal measure and habit – are arranged in a grid on the site.

The design of the park is the first built work by the Swiss architect Bernhard Tschumi. It was 1983 and the commission for the park came at just the right time for him, said Tschumi laterExternal link.

The former industrial site north of Paris gave him the chance to finally put his concepts into practice. His follies – that’s what ornamental buildings are called in horticulture but also craziness – are intended to give visitors orientation without guiding them.

The Parc de la Villette is the largest park and the second largest green space in Paris. Keystone/Chrome Orange

Although there are blue connections, many paths are possible, none are predetermined. Tschumi convinced the jury and prevailed against 470 teams from 70 countries. He himself names the entire park the largest deconstructed building in the worldExternal link.

Disassemble and reassemble

Before the Paris commission for the Parc de la Villette, he had only recorded his visions on paper, in drawings. Now the public knew him too, no longer just the architectural scene, in which he had already made a name for himself with his theoretical writings. The Parisian project cemented its reputation as a co-founder of the deconstructivist architecture that was stirring the architectural scene in those years.

She was an outcry of protest. “The 1980s were the most conservative architectural period of the 20th century,” Tschumi recalls with horror InterviewExterner Link. After sober modernism, pillars and decorations suddenly became socially acceptable again in post-modernism, and the building blocks of architecture from the past were used.

Tschumi and those who were like him saw it with horror and each developed alternative designs for themselves. The New Yorker dedicated seven of them Museum of Modern Art MoMaExterner Link Then in 1988 a highly acclaimed exhibition: Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, Rem Koolhaas, Daniel Libeskind, Peter Eisenman and Coop Himmelb(l)au as well as Bernard Tschumi.

Their title “Deconstructivist Architecture” became a program or a kind of label for the work of the people shown in the exhibition at the time. They were all interested in Jacques Derrida’s idea of ​​deconstructivism, they wanted to blast or dismantle the old and reformulate it – instead of fleeing into historicist forms.

Tschumi never liked the umbrella term. “We wanted to be contemporary, and not a movement that dies away,” he remembersExternal link. “It was about reconnecting architecture with ideas and inventions.”

Everyone did it in their own way: the basic principle of fragmentation and combination is also the characteristic of Frank Gehrys, for example Guggenheim MuseumExterner Link in Bilbao or Daniel Libeskind’s extension to the Jewish MuseumExternal link in Berlin.

They elude the usual language of form, building sometimes fluently round, sometimes jagged, as if broken and reassembled from the parts buildings that confuse and astonish the viewer at the same time and also set off on unfamiliar paths inside.

A paper architect

In the 1980s, at the time of the MoMa exhibition, Tschumi was already living mainly in New York; the USA, who was born in 1944, had fascinated him from an early age. In interviews, he repeatedly talks about a crucial moment in his life: as a 17-year-old exchange student in the USA, he looked down on the city from what was then the tallest building in Chicago and was captivated.

“In Chicago I saw what a city can be. It changed my view of the world. In Chicago I decided to become an architect,” says Tschumi in an interview with the Architectural ReviewExterner Link. Since then he has been commuting between New York and Paris and has offices in both cities. He builds in the US, Europe and Asia.

But he received his education in his home country. Born to a French mother and a Swiss father, he grew up between Lausanne and Paris. His father was the renowned Swiss architect Jean Tschumi. Among other things, he designed the headquarters of Nestlé in Vervey. Like many renowned Swiss architects, Bernard Tschumi studied at ETH Zurich.

Then his homeland became too small for him. In the 1960s, avant-garde discussions took place elsewhere, and Tschumi thirsted to be part of it. First he was drawn to Paris, then to London and New York, always looking to break down the rigid boundaries between architecture and art. He exchanged ideas with intellectuals like Jacques Derrida, taught, drew and wrote.

Again and again, the moving human being, the users of the building, are the structuring element for his ideas and works. That was already in the Manhattan TranscriptsExterner Link created. They were created in New York between 1976 and 1981 and are now a classic. Tschumi’s drawings resemble instructions for dance choreographies, showing people moving in spaces. Concepts are then created from these walking directions, which are traced with vectors.

Architecture makes offers for these movements without rigidly prescribing them. However, the same applies to the Manhattan Transcripts as to other Tschumi designs from earlier years: This architecture does not have to prove itself in practice, it does not have to meet budgets and it does not have to come to terms with any client. It only exists in theory – which is why the label of paper architect stuck to theorists like Tschumi back then.

Unmistakable non-style

When he actually built, Tschumi’s revolution against the mainstream of the 1980s did not culminate in a recognizable formal language like that of Frank Gehry, whose intertwined physical structures, often with shiny metal, have become his trademark. There is no such thing as a typical Tschumi style. The new building, completed in 2009, belongs internationally Acropolis Museum in AthensExternal link to his most famous projects.

The Acropolis Museum is located right next to the Acropolis, in the historical center of Athens. Nicolas Economou/nurphoto/AFP

Opposite the Pantheon, Tschumi managed a feat: the museum subordinates itself to the uniqueness of the historical site and yet exudes its own greatness. The glass blue residential building is completely different BLUEExterner Linkwhich draws everyone’s attention amid brown brick buildings on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

The Blue Condominium, also known as the Blue Tower, in the heart of New York. Maisant Ludovic/Hemis/AFP

What unites the buildings is the architect’s philosophy. Always start with a questionExternal link, he guesses. And never think you already know the answer. What can architecture actually be beyond existing ideas and what can be realized? Where does it end up when you push aside the feasible and familiar and leave room for the imagination? This examination, playing with the possibilities, the cross-connections to film, literature and philosophy are the basis for Tschumi’s designs and projects.

Tschumi defines architecture as an interplay of space, event and movement. In the Parc de la Villette, this results in the arrangement of the said creative red structures. The same applies to buildings: the concept and the movement come before the form, are more important than this: “Concepts distinguish architecture from buildings. A bike shed with a concept is architecture, a cathedral without one is just a buildingExternal link.“

Successful urban architecture is like a board game, like Monopoly or chess, says Tschumi. The architect designs the board and a few rules, people play it, use it in their own way in an endless interaction. In buildings, the architect often works with hanging, open walkways that intersect on an upper level of the building and also provide space to linger. For example, at Columbia University’s Learner Center, where Tschumi also taught between 1988 and 2003.

The Vacheron Constantin headquarters in Plan-Les-Ouates, Geneva. Sandro Campardo/Keystone

In Switzerland, Tschumi’s designs were probably not down-to-earth for a long time. The NZZ once lamented the ignorance that Tschumi encountered in his country of origin at the time. But then his home country dared to commission him. In 2005 he built the headquarters for the Swiss in Geneva watch manufacturer VacheronExternal link2014 die UFO-like Carnal HallExternal link on the campus of the elite boarding school Le Rosey. It looks like a symbol. Tschumi has also landed in Switzerland.

The Carnal Hall at Le Rosey, Rolle. Keystone/View/Christian Richters

Series Swiss Architects

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

