News on August 29th, this afternoon, China Mobile NZONE brand fourth 5G mobile phone NZONE 50 Pro was officially released. Two configurations of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB are available, priced at 1799 yuan and 1999 yuan respectively. In terms of ID design, NZONE 50 Pro has four colors: star sea blue, snow white, emerald green, and magic night black. The rear cover mirror group adopts an axisymmetrical star ring design, which has a feeling of paying tribute to the Huawei Mate series. The middle part has Exquisite CD texture, highly recognizable.

The front of the phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch hole-punch screen with a resolution of 2388*1080, supports 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate, the frame is only 1.05mm, and the screen ratio reaches 94.15%.

In terms of core configuration,The NZONE 50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and uses a 7nm process.Octa-core architecture, supports dual 5G full Netcom, n28 700MHz golden frequency band.

The new phone is equipped with a rear 50-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel depth of field + 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel lens, which supports AI natural beauty algorithm and simultaneous recording of front and rear dual cameras.

keep going,The NZONE 50 Pro has a built-in 5000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging. After 30 minutes of charging, the power can reach 53%.Supports battery health management and charging protection.

It is worth mentioning that the NZONE 50 Pro can automatically typeset the front and back of the ID card, remove the notes on the test paper in one shot, and remove the photo moiré pattern with one click.