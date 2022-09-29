Home Business STAR7, the numbers of the half-year report: growing revenues and EBITDA margin at 18.2%
STAR7, the numbers of the half-year report: growing revenues and EBITDA margin at 18.2%

Net growth in revenues and EBITDA margin of 18.2%. With the confirmation of the guidance of 15 million euros of EBITDA for 2022. These are in synthesis the data communicated today by STAR7 after having approved the half-year report.

The Board of Directors of the company – which provides an integrated range of services dedicated to product information, from support to product and process engineering, to the creation and management of technical and marketing content, to translation, printing, experience virtual – met today under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Mondo, it examined and approved the Consolidated Half-Year Report as at 30 June 2022, drawn up pursuant to the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulation and in compliance with Italian accounting principles.

Lorenzo Mondo, President and CEO of STAR7 commented: “The half-year results confirm the continued growth of the Group, thanks to the faithful implementation of the strategy announced at the time of the IPO, in December 2021. The context in which we found ourselves operating in 2022 it turned out to be more treacherous than we could have foreseen at the end of last year; nevertheless, STAR7 managed to achieve a double-digit growth rate in terms of both revenues and EBITDA, with the positive contribution of all the companies of the Group. This confirms the validity of the acquisitions made, which we have been able to integrate, with a positive impact not only in terms of size but also in terms of margins. The good half-year results also testify to the validity of the STAR7 business model, which leverages upselling and cross-selling between the various service lines, as well as the success of the management of operating costs in the current inflationary context “.

