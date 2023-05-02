Home » Starace: “I don’t want to be CEO, but just lend a hand to restart Enel in the best possible way”
Starace: “I don’t want to be CEO, but just lend a hand to restart Enel in the best possible way”

ROMA – “I tried to explain once and for all that I don’t intend to stay. But I want to repeat it once again: I have no ambition to remake the CEO of Enel”. A few days before the meeting for the renewal of Enel’s board of directors, Francesco Starace goes back to clarifying that he doesn’t want to have any role in the match and to extinguish the rumors that continue to chase each other on the market and also in political circles.

