Starace restarts from Eqt Infrastructure after Enel: the new life of the former CEO

From ex to Enel to the Eqt fund: the new life of Francesco Starace

New role for Francesco Staracewho after nine years as CEO of Enel officially joins the group Eqt Infrastructurecome partner dell’advisory team of the Swedish investment management giant. Here the Italian manager will contribute to investment activities, supporting portfolio companies and strategic initiatives.

Eqt is a company of private equity based in Sweden, specializing in infrastructure investment and the private equity sector. The company has 119 billion euros of assets under management in two business segments, private capital and real assets. In mid-May, through its Eqt Infrastructure VI fund, it acquired the 60% of the Wind Tre network, based on an enterprise value of 3.4 billion euros. Furthermore, in October last year, the Swedish giant together with the American giant BlackRock were among the first to probe the ground on the dossier Italo.

