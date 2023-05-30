Home » Starace restarts from Eqt Infrastructure after Enel: the new life of the former CEO
Business

Starace restarts from Eqt Infrastructure after Enel: the new life of the former CEO

by admin
Starace restarts from Eqt Infrastructure after Enel: the new life of the former CEO

From ex to Enel to the Eqt fund: the new life of Francesco Starace

New role for Francesco Staracewho after nine years as CEO of Enel officially joins the group Eqt Infrastructurecome partner dell’advisory team of the Swedish investment management giant. Here the Italian manager will contribute to investment activities, supporting portfolio companies and strategic initiatives.

Eqt is a company of private equity based in Sweden, specializing in infrastructure investment and the private equity sector. The company has 119 billion euros of assets under management in two business segments, private capital and real assets. In mid-May, through its Eqt Infrastructure VI fund, it acquired the 60% of the Wind Tre network, based on an enterprise value of 3.4 billion euros. Furthermore, in October last year, the Swedish giant together with the American giant BlackRock were among the first to probe the ground on the dossier Italo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  From Gucci to Prada, an overall increase of 200 euros for the 56,000 leather goods manufacturers

You may also like

Real estate, high prices and skyrocketing rates: nose-dive...

Zhongtai Securities: In June, the market as a...

SBB app down: Travel allowed for free

Intesa Sanpaolo and Piva Group: agreement for tax...

Parliament wants wage caps for chief wages

After the administrative blow Elly Schlein is back...

Ping An Securities: Cost pressure eases mass product...

London wants to reopen bonus caps for bankers

1.1 million policyholders have already switched

Behind the largest syndicated loan of Sun Hung...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy