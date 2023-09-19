Starbucks China Completes $220 Million Coffee Innovation Industrial Park in Kunshan

Starbucks China Completes 1.5 Billion Yuan Investment in Coffee Innovation Industrial Park

KUNSHAN, JIANGSU PROVINCE – Starbucks China has successfully completed and launched its highly anticipated Coffee Innovation Industrial Park in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. This landmark project marks China‘s first large-scale integration of the complete coffee production chain, from the cultivation of green beans to the final product.

The industrial park, built with a total investment of 1.5 billion yuan (approximately US$220 million), is the largest investment made by Starbucks in establishing a coffee production and logistics base in China. The project received two additional rounds of investment during its construction phase.

Covering an expansive area of about 80,000 square meters, the Coffee Innovation Industrial Park consists of three key components: a coffee roasting factory, an integrated logistics center, and a coffee journey experience center. These elements provide various functions including coffee bean importing, roasting, packaging, storage, and logistics. In addition, the park offers coffee-themed tours and comprehensive coffee-related training programs.

The signing of the Starbucks China Coffee Innovation Industrial Park was officially announced in March 2020, making it the company’s first industrial project in China that year. It also represents Starbucks’ largest strategic investment outside of the United States. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on November 16, 2020, setting the stage for the subsequent completion and operation of the industrial park.

This milestone achievement further solidifies Starbucks’ commitment to expanding its presence in China and promoting sustainable coffee production in the country. With the Coffee Innovation Industrial Park fully operational, Starbucks aims to enhance its supply chain efficiency, boost local coffee industry development, and provide exceptional coffee experiences for Chinese consumers.

