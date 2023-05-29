Starbucks: for Morgan Stanley consumption problems in China

Chinese consumer spending won’t return to pre-Covid levels any time soon and this will pose a problem for international brands like Starbucks. This was stated by Morgan Stanley in a report, indicating three negative factors.

First, China has not handed out checks to stimulate consumption, as the United States and other parts of the world have. Second, pandemic restrictions and regulatory changes have eliminated 30 million service sector jobs, of which only 20 million will return by next year, while the other 10 will take longer. Finally, the housing market has remained persistently weak.

After an expected 9% rebound in Chinese consumer spending this year, analysts are forecasting a 4.8% increase next year, 0.5 percentage points lower than before the pandemic.

For Starbucks, analysts expect the industry metric of same-store sales in China to grow about 7% this year, down from 2019 levels.

Also, making things more difficult for international brands is increasing local competition. The number of coffee shops grew 16% year over year in April, but mostly local brands according to Morgan Stanley, which deems Starbucks “the least favorite to leverage China‘s recovery,” among the US giants the broker tracks .