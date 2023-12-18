Starbucks Offers Hot Chocolate Giveaways and Holiday Discounts

Starbucks Announces Holiday Promotions

The largest coffee marketing company in the United States, Starbucks Corporation, is gearing up for the holiday season with exciting promotions for its customers.

With more than 35,000 stores across 70 different nations, Starbucks is known for its wide range of coffee, drinks, and snacks. In addition to its core products, the company also offers a variety of related merchandise such as mugs, thermoses, coffee beans, books, music, and movie CDs, making it a one-stop shop for coffee lovers.

As part of its holiday promotions, Starbucks has announced that it will be giving away free hot chocolate during the month of December. In addition, customers will be able to enjoy up to 50% discount on any drink on “holiday Thursdays” in the afternoon. The promotion will be available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating stores.

To be eligible for these discounts, customers must be Starbucks Rewards members. Membership can be obtained for free by registering on the Starbucks website or mobile application.

Furthermore, Starbucks is also hosting “weekends of joy” every Saturday and Sunday in December, during which customers can enjoy free hot chocolate with the purchase of a craft drink. The specific dates for this offer are December 16th and 17th, 23rd and 24th, and 30th and 31st.

It’s also important to note that eligible Starbucks app orders will be redeemable in-store, with proof of drink purchase on the same day. The offer will also be available in the drive-thru, with some exceptions for certain drink types and customizations.

However, Starbucks has cautioned that supplies are limited and the offer may be withdrawn, modified, or canceled at any time. Additionally, customizations may have an additional cost and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

With these exciting promotions, Starbucks is looking forward to spreading some holiday cheer and delighting its customers during the festive season.

