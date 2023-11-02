Starbucks Unveils Festive Holiday Cups for 2021 Season

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Festive Cups

Starbucks fans can rejoice as the holiday season officially begins with the arrival of their beloved seasonal cups. Starting Thursday, customers at Starbucks locations in the United States will have the pleasure of enjoying their hot beverages in one of four festive glasses. The cups are described as “coated in Christmas red and Starbucks green and a mood-lifting magenta,” according to a statement released by the company.

This year’s designs feature a notable difference, as the magenta accent “highlights traditional holiday colors and makes red appear even brighter,” explained Kristy Cameron, Starbucks creative director. Each of the four cups has a unique name and theme. The “mint swirl” design showcases swirling waves of color, inspired by Starbucks’ mint mocha. The “party plaid” design is a modern take on a winter plaid scarf, while the “ribbon spool” mug mimics gift-wrapping ribbons. Lastly, the “bauble wrap” cup showcases bold and modern ornaments wrapped around the glass at an angle, resembling festive wrapping paper.

Not only do the hot beverage cups receive a makeover, but the iced drink cups also boast a new design. The cups now feature white print on the plastic, mixed with “cheerful embellishments” and “sparkles,” adding a touch of holiday spirit to cold beverages.

The annual release of Starbucks’ holiday cups has become a highly anticipated tradition for the coffee chain and its loyal customers. Christmas sales play a crucial role in the company’s revenue, with a 14% growth reported during the same period last year. Starbucks initially introduced seasonal cups in 1997, and in 2015, sparked controversy with a simple two-tone red cup, devoid of traditional symbols like reindeer and ornaments. Since then, the company has added festive decorations such as ornaments and mistletoe to appease customers.

This year’s holiday sales are eagerly awaited by Starbucks, as last year marked the 25th anniversary of this beloved tradition. The company is set to announce its results on Thursday, providing insight into the expected success of this year’s holiday sales. Starbucks enthusiasts can now indulge in their favorite holiday beverages with the added joy of festive cups.

Share this: Facebook

X

