Home » Starbucks Unveils Festive Holiday Cups for 2021 Season
Business

Starbucks Unveils Festive Holiday Cups for 2021 Season

by admin
Starbucks Unveils Festive Holiday Cups for 2021 Season

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Festive Cups

Starbucks fans can rejoice as the holiday season officially begins with the arrival of their beloved seasonal cups. Starting Thursday, customers at Starbucks locations in the United States will have the pleasure of enjoying their hot beverages in one of four festive glasses. The cups are described as “coated in Christmas red and Starbucks green and a mood-lifting magenta,” according to a statement released by the company.

This year’s designs feature a notable difference, as the magenta accent “highlights traditional holiday colors and makes red appear even brighter,” explained Kristy Cameron, Starbucks creative director. Each of the four cups has a unique name and theme. The “mint swirl” design showcases swirling waves of color, inspired by Starbucks’ mint mocha. The “party plaid” design is a modern take on a winter plaid scarf, while the “ribbon spool” mug mimics gift-wrapping ribbons. Lastly, the “bauble wrap” cup showcases bold and modern ornaments wrapped around the glass at an angle, resembling festive wrapping paper.

Not only do the hot beverage cups receive a makeover, but the iced drink cups also boast a new design. The cups now feature white print on the plastic, mixed with “cheerful embellishments” and “sparkles,” adding a touch of holiday spirit to cold beverages.

The annual release of Starbucks’ holiday cups has become a highly anticipated tradition for the coffee chain and its loyal customers. Christmas sales play a crucial role in the company’s revenue, with a 14% growth reported during the same period last year. Starbucks initially introduced seasonal cups in 1997, and in 2015, sparked controversy with a simple two-tone red cup, devoid of traditional symbols like reindeer and ornaments. Since then, the company has added festive decorations such as ornaments and mistletoe to appease customers.

See also  Li Shufu, deputy to the National People's Congress and chairman of Geely Holding Group: Promote the application of methanol vehicles to help carbon neutrality in the transportation sector_CAIJING.COM.CN

This year’s holiday sales are eagerly awaited by Starbucks, as last year marked the 25th anniversary of this beloved tradition. The company is set to announce its results on Thursday, providing insight into the expected success of this year’s holiday sales. Starbucks enthusiasts can now indulge in their favorite holiday beverages with the added joy of festive cups.

You may also like

Lufhansa: “Purchase of Ita Airways by early 2024....

The Logistics Industry in China Maintains Active Operations...

Bargain prices are over – Swiss achieves record...

Miami’s Port to Welcome Eight New Cruise Ships...

Resolution 23 of 24/10/2023 – Integration to the...

ECB economist sees good chances for a “soft...

One Battery Every 2.5 Minutes: New Factory Catl...

The Nursing Profession is Gaining Popularity Among College...

Working at Schüttflix: Onboarding on the excavator

What Internet Speed is Ideal for Influencers and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy