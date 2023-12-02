Home » Starlink’s Satellite Internet May Soon Reach Mobile Phones
Starlink Could Soon Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity to Mobile Devices

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, has sought authorization from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to begin testing its Starlink constellation of satellites with the goal of providing connectivity to 2,000 mobile devices in the U.S.

This experimental phase, if approved by the FCC, will involve the testing of 840 satellites within the Starlink constellation. The experiment is set to begin on December 10 and would last 180 days, during which around 60 of the satellites will continuously provide access to Starlink internet to the devices used for testing.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is planning to deploy thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connection to areas where traditional land mobile networks are absent or have been affected by natural disasters.

The company’s plan to test its satellite internet on smartphones would involve the use of specific frequency bands currently operated exclusively by T-Mobile in the U.S. The testing areas are set to include various cities in California, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

This experimental effort by SpaceX is part of its larger mission to address the need for connectivity solutions in underserved and disaster-affected areas. The company is also working to expand its global partnerships with cellular service providers in countries such as Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

T-Mobile, the telecommunications company partnering with SpaceX on this initiative, is expected to support the process by providing access to the necessary frequency bands for the testing of Starlink’s satellite internet connectivity to mobile devices.

In addition to mobile phone connectivity, Elon Musk’s team has also announced plans to provide Starlink internet access to Tesla vehicles in 2022, although progress on this front has been limited thus far.

Starlink’s satellite internet service, which offers speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps with a latency of 20-40 milliseconds, is primarily designed to address the lack of fiber optic infrastructure and inadequate 4G or 5G connectivity in select geographic areas.

The company’s goal is to provide customers with a user-friendly experience, requiring only an antenna, a power source, and a router provided as part of the service kit. This setup, once installed in a designated location, would establish a wireless connection to the Starlink network.

Although the specifics of the experimental phase are still pending FCC approval, the potential for Starlink to extend its satellite internet service to mobile devices represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to provide global, reliable connectivity solutions.

