Starrag and Tornos consider merger: “Both companies act from a position of strength” Rorschacherberger Starrag is considering a merger with the Tornos Group based in Moutier. The two companies are hoping for greater market penetration. The companies have something in common: both build machine tools. And Walter Fust is the main shareholder in both companies.

Starrag milling machines are used, among other things, in the construction of engines and turbines. Image: Tobias Siebrecht Photography/Helvetic Airways

The Board of Directors of the Starrag Group has decided to examine the possibility of a merger with the Tornos Group. Starrag announced this in a communiqué. The market performance of the two companies would complement each other perfectly and a merger would strengthen the position of both partners. The brands of the two companies and the jobs should not be affected by the merger. The local anchoring should not be shaken either.