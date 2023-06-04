Home » Starrag and Tornos consider merger
Business

Starrag and Tornos consider merger

by admin
Starrag and Tornos consider merger

Starrag and Tornos consider merger: “Both companies act from a position of strength”

Rorschacherberger Starrag is considering a merger with the Tornos Group based in Moutier. The two companies are hoping for greater market penetration. The companies have something in common: both build machine tools. And Walter Fust is the main shareholder in both companies.

Starrag milling machines are used, among other things, in the construction of engines and turbines.

Image: Tobias Siebrecht Photography/Helvetic Airways

The Board of Directors of the Starrag Group has decided to examine the possibility of a merger with the Tornos Group. Starrag announced this in a communiqué. The market performance of the two companies would complement each other perfectly and a merger would strengthen the position of both partners. The brands of the two companies and the jobs should not be affected by the merger. The local anchoring should not be shaken either.

See also  Goal in overhead kick without leg: Puskas wins (Richarlison ko)

You may also like

Dissatisfied with the entire industry: the number of...

“I’m coming home, let me find you.” Giulia...

Expanding new industries and activating new engines——Observations from...

Despite the crisis: That’s why luxury companies are...

Ford, in 10 years electric cars will cost...

Crisis of the Democratic Party, a business idea:...

Planted wants to bring veggie sausages to football...

Omar the killer of Novi repeats it, accused...

Where the shoe pinches industry

Schlein is good, let her work: listen to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy