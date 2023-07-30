Starrag significantly increases sales

MACHINE TOOLS

Starrag increases sales significantly and remains confident

The Rorschacherberg machine tool group Starrag turned over almost 200 million francs in the first half of 2023, a significant increase compared to the same period of the previous year. The clarifications about a merger with Tornos are still in progress.

The machine tool manufacturer Starrag is approaching its profitability targets.

The Starrag Group remains on a profitable growth path. According to the half-year result, the Rorschacherberg-based company has turned over CHF 199.9 million in the last six months, 43 percent more than in the same period last year.

However, the growth in new orders did not continue. These have stabilized at 183.4 million in the last half year. Nevertheless, Starrag still has work to do with the existing orders well into next year, the statement continues.

Orders from Europe, the most important market, have even increased in recent months. They remained stable in North America. Orders from Asia declined. Orders from micromechanics and the transportation industry increased, while orders from the energy and industrial sectors declined. By contrast, orders from the aviation industry remained stable.

profitability increased

Profits increased even more than sales. The operating result before interest and taxes rose to 15.4 million, around nine million more than in the same period last year. At 13.6 million, the net result was also more than twice as high as the result for the first half of 2022. Not least, these results reflect the cost-cutting measures introduced in 2021, as the statement states.

According to the announcement, the Starrag Group is also confident about the further course of the year. Thanks to the cost reductions, the company will come closer to the return targets it is striving for. Furthermore, the product portfolio is being revised and internal synergy potentials are being exploited. Strategically, the group is concentrating on the segments with the strongest growth and highest earnings. For the year as a whole, Starrag expects incoming orders to be roughly at the level of the previous year, but with significantly higher sales and profits.

Merger with Tornos not yet decided

The examination of a merger with the Tornos Group in Moutier has not yet come to any conclusion. Starrag reports that clarifications and talks are still ongoing. However, the two machine tool manufacturers would complement each other perfectly and could strengthen their position with a merger. The entrepreneur Walter Fust is the main shareholder in both companies.

The Starrag Group is a manufacturer of machines for milling, turning, drilling and grinding. The company employs over 1,300 people at four locations in Switzerland and Germany. Customers include, in particular, leading companies in the aviation and transport industries and the energy sector.

