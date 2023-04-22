“Starship” Explosion Tesla’s Poor Performance Musk’s Fortune Evaporated $12.6 Billion in One Day

The “Starship” exploded, Tesla’s poor performance, and Twitter users refused to pay membership fees…In just 24 hours, the world‘s second richest man, Musk’s net worth, plummeted like a “roller coaster”, and the wealth of the “Musk Empire” Plummeted $12.6 billion.

According to Bloomberg News, on the 20th local time, first of all, Tesla, the American electric car giant owned by Musk, announced its disappointing first-quarter performance in 2023, which directly caused Tesla’s stock price to plummet by 9.75% to $162.99. .

On the same day, the “Starship” super heavy rocket designed by Musk’s Space Exploration Technology Corporation (SpaceX) successfully lifted off in Texas, USA, but exploded and disintegrated over the Gulf of Mexico about four minutes later.

According to a CNN report, on the 20th, Musk’s social media Twitter also began to clear the certification marks of unpaid accounts and switch to a paid subscription system. Many users chose not to pay the $8 monthly membership fee, and Twitter took back all the “blue V certification” they originally had.

According to reports, the blue “blue V certification” of some well-known politicians, journalists, scholars and celebrities has been cancelled, including celebrities such as former US President Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Beyoncé.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after this series of events, Musk’s current net worth is approximately US$164 billion, which decreased by US$12.6 billion in one day on the 20th. This is also the largest decline in Musk’s wealth this year.

The 51-year-old Musk was once the richest man in the world, but now his wealth has lost to Bernard Arnault, chairman of the French luxury goods giant LVMH Group, ranking second in the world.

Not only is the total amount of wealth amazing, Musk is also the person who “loses money” the most in the world. It was previously reported that from November 2021 to January 2023, Musk lost nearly $200 billion in assets, breaking the world record for the largest loss of personal property in history.