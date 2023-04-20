Starship from SpaceX – The most powerful rocket in the world is now to fly into space – News

The SpaceX rocket Starship is scheduled to start its flight into Earth orbit today at 15:28 CEST.

It would be the first test flight of the most powerful giant rocket ever built.

The plane should have taken off last Monday. But the start was postponed at short notice.

This was due to technical problems, as SpaceX owner Elon Musk announced on Twitter.

At 120 meters, Starship is almost as tall as Zurich’s Prime Tower. With the slim stainless steel rocket, SpaceX wants to fly passengers to Mars in the future. The rocket is “more inspirational than anything else” for Elon Musk, as he said at a previous press conference.

Legend: Those interested take pictures of the SpaceX rocket Starship last Monday. The start had to be canceled at short notice due to technical problems.

AP Photo/Eric Gay



Once Starship flies, it would be the most powerful rocket in the world to have entered space. It is just twice as powerful as NASA’s new moon rocket. Small but numerous engines provide the necessary thrust – fueled by a fuel mix that contains liquid methane for the first time in addition to liquid oxygen. Methane causes less soot than kerosene, for example – which is important if the engines are to be used several times.

“The whole rocket is fully reusable. This means that the lower part and, for the first time, the upper stage with the spaceship can land and start again.” This key innovation on the Starship, according to rocket expert Holger Wentscher from Beyond Gravity, will reduce transport costs to Earth orbit even further than has already happened with the smaller Falcon 9 rockets.

The offer for space flights should therefore become cheaper and boost demand, for example for satellite transport. The starship is also supposed to bring more tourists into space with money to pay.