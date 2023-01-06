European stocks open higher, awaiting December inflation data from the euro zone and those on the US labor market.

The German Dax rises by 0.3%, the French Cac 40 gains 0.3%, the British Ftse 100 rises by 0.4%, the Ftse Mib by 0.5% and the Spanish Ibex 35 shows an increase of 0.1%. All this after the closing down of Wall Street and the mostly positive morning of the Asian markets.

The macro data released today will be closely monitored to catch signals on the monetary policy stance in the coming months by the ECB and the Fed. During the week, consumer prices showed a slowdown in the main eurozone countries, while the data Yesterday’s US jobs reports still showed a solid labor market, fueling wage pressures and hampering the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation.