Start of session marked by positivity in Europe pending inflation data for tomorrow
Business

Start of session marked by positivity in Europe pending inflation data for tomorrow

by admin

Substantially positive start to session in Europe with most European indices in positive territory pending the release of inflation data tomorrow (expected at 9.1%) The EuroStoxx 50 index is currently at 3,570 points with an increase of 0.27%, while our reference index Ftse Mib is just below the resistance level of 22,500 points, finding itself up by 0.38%.

Positive also in Germany with the Dax 3o which is positive by 0.41%, while the Spanish Ibex 35 is at 8,079 with an increase of 0.31%.

To conclude the BTP / Bund spread, the session starts at 229 basis points with an increase of 1%

