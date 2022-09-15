Substantially positive start to session in Europe with most European indices in positive territory pending the release of inflation data tomorrow (expected at 9.1%) The EuroStoxx 50 index is currently at 3,570 points with an increase of 0.27%, while our reference index Ftse Mib is just below the resistance level of 22,500 points, finding itself up by 0.38%.

Positive also in Germany with the Dax 3o which is positive by 0.41%, while the Spanish Ibex 35 is at 8,079 with an increase of 0.31%.

To conclude the BTP / Bund spread, the session starts at 229 basis points with an increase of 1%