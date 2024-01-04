Home » Start the New Year with Savings: Fabulous Multipurpose Cleaner Promotion on Amazon Mexico
Start the New Year with Savings: Fabulous Multipurpose Cleaner Promotion on Amazon Mexico

Start the New Year with Savings: Fabulous Multipurpose Cleaner Promotion on Amazon Mexico

Start the New Year by saving money with a fantastic promotion on Fabulous Multipurpose Cleaner. Amazon Mexico is currently offering two 3.7-liter bottles for just 165 pesos. This deal is perfect for getting your home clean and fresh for the New Year without breaking the bank.

To take advantage of this promotion, simply add the two bottles to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Your subtotal will show 233 pesos, but the total with the discount will be reflected below. Plus, Amazon Prime members can enjoy free shipping and next day delivery for only 99 pesos per month, with a 30-day free trial for new users.

In addition to this great offer, there are more discounts and promotions available for kitchen and home products. This includes a retractable mop to prevent accidents in the kitchen, the Cookeez toy for teaching children how to bake bread, and a two-piece package of Abuelita Chocolate at Sam’s Club to accompany the Rosca de Reyes.

Direct to the Palate Selection brings you offers and discounts from various online stores in Mexico. Please note that some of the links in this post may be part of an affiliate program. Prices and availability of products are subject to change without prior notice. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals to start the year off right.

