A little tonic start in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index which starts trading in decline and at the moment shows a fractional decrease of 0.03% thus finding itself at 23,840 points.

Among the stocks in the main basket, the performance of Amplifon stands out, up 1%, followed by Inwit (+0.96%) and Diasorin (+0.6%).

Conversely, sales on Cnh Industrial down by 0.94%, but also on the banking Bper Banca down by 0.7% and on Saipem which currently shows a loss of 0.6%.