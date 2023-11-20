Start-up fires the CEO – Sam Altman was fired – what happens next with OpenAI? -News

There is fire in the roof at the company OpenAI, which is behind the AI ​​application ChatGPT. On Friday, the co-founder and “face” of OpenAI, former CEO Sam Altman, was fired. At the weekend he was apparently spotted in the OpenAI offices, and rumors immediately spread that he could be reinstated as boss. What’s going on with OpenAI? SRF digital editor Guido Berger knows more about it.

What happened at OpenAI?

The dismissal of Sam Altman by the OpenAI board of directors on Friday came as a complete surprise. As a result, some key employees also quit their jobs, and investors such as Microsoft reacted extremely negatively to the news. There were then various rumors that the board was trying to reverse Altman’s termination. Whether this will succeed is still completely open at the moment. After Altman’s dismissal, technology boss Mira Murati was immediately appointed as the new head of OpenAI. Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency reports that Emmett Shear, co-founder of the streaming platform Twitch, should become ad interim head of OpenAI. Sam Altman, in turn, is associated with Microsoft.

What do we know about the reasons for Altman’s expulsion?

Officially it was just said that Altman had not communicated correctly with the board of directors and that they had lost trust in him. The rumor mill immediately began to simmer: Altman could have engineered a big deal without telling the board of directors, which was speculation. But it is also possible that there were fundamental differences of opinion about how OpenAI should orient itself in the future.

What does the turbulence mean for cooperation with Microsoft?

The software giant is the largest investor in OpenAI and has invested several billion dollars in the start-up. Microsoft is relying heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) for the future and would like to incorporate it into many of its products. The group is envisioning a variety of so-called AI assistants that think along everywhere and take routine work off people’s hands. Microsoft is now correspondingly angry, because Sam Altman tended to support increased commercial development of OpenAI and its AI services – which is entirely in Microsoft’s spirit.

What are the reasons for the leadership struggle at OpenAI?

You have to speculate. But what is most likely is that it is about the fundamental direction of OpenAI. The company is specially constructed: it is actually a non-profit organization, but it has an arm that is supposed to and is allowed to make a profit. It could be that the Board of Directors moved a little too quickly with the development of a still hypothetical superintelligence and was concerned that this would come at the expense of security. However, OpenAI has to be fast if the company doesn’t want to give up its lead over the competition. In addition, OpenAI burns a lot of money because training and operating ChatGPT costs enormous amounts of money. The pressure to generate income quickly is correspondingly high. The conflict could therefore be based on the dilemma between “slow, but safe” and “fast and make money”.

