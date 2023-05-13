Start-up from Mels helps to better understand financial markets

Start-up from Mels helps to understand financial markets better – founder says after experiences at school: “I thought it could be done better”

Three Eastern Swiss start-ups compete for the “Startfeld Diamant” young entrepreneur prize and the “Rough Diamond” prize. Among them is the Melser start-up VirtualAlpha. VirtualAlpha is a web platform that enables high school and university students to get to know the financial markets better. It was specially developed for schools. The award ceremony is on

June the 6th.