Start-up The Blood has to be successful without lions

When you hear your topic, the scandalous start-up Theranos comes to mind, whose supposedly revolutionary blood tests were exposed as fraud. Are you confronted with this often?

Miriam Santer: Theranos actually comes up all the time. The chain of associations “founder, blood test, fraud” is present for many people. I think it’s unfair that we are sometimes placed under general suspicion. It is not assumed that all fintech founders have the same plans as Wirecard. If you take a closer look at us, you quickly realize that we have little in common with Theranos.

