Start-ups are picking up speed | News.at

The number of start-ups increased by 7.7 percent to 19,616 companies in the first half of the year, according to preliminary data from the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ). A particularly large number of businesses were established in tourism and trade. The founders were on average 36.3 years old.

“Despite enormous challenges, such as high inflation, energy costs and the shortage of workers, the entrepreneurial spirit in Austria is unbroken and the founders are a driving force in difficult times,” said Mariana Kühnel, Deputy WKÖ Secretary General.

According to the chamber, the numbers do not include caregivers. In the case of start-ups, there was “an upswing” in the tourism and leisure industry. The growth in the retail sector was particularly evident. The number of personal service providers has also increased. Leisure and sports businesses were more strongly represented after the pandemic and were among the top 10 start-up industries. In contrast, there were fewer start-ups in the industrial sector.

The Chamber of Commerce has identified an increase in start-ups “in sectors that are less energy-intensive and may be less affected by the current inflation”. In addition, the increasing need for external management consulting and new business models in the area of ​​e-commerce and online content creation played a role. Furthermore, the digitization drive is leading to an increase in start-ups at IT service providers.

The most popular legal form has remained a sole proprietorship. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the GmbH’s share has fallen slightly.

According to the information, the decision to start your own company is still mainly based on the desire to be your own boss (70.8 percent). The constant desire for professional independence was also one of the main motives of the founders. The flexible organization of time and life is also widely appreciated (70.2 percent). According to the WKÖ survey, 62.3 percent became self-employed in order to be able to take on more responsibility in their own company.

In addition to the founding of companies, takeovers are also showing significant growth. In 2022 – more recent data are not yet available – 7,110 companies were taken over in Germany, an increase of 8.1 percent.

Most takeovers in 2022 were in the trades and crafts sector (28 percent), followed by tourism and the leisure industry (25 percent), trade (22 percent), gastronomy (19.1 percent), accounting and information technology (9.6 percent).

According to the Chamber, more than 50,000 companies with employees will go through the handover process by 2029. According to Kühnel, this affects almost 700,000 jobs that could be secured by a successful handover.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

