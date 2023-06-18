Start-ups on the up – Young entrepreneurs have good opportunities in Switzerland – News

The facts: The number of newly founded companies, so-called start-ups, has been increasing for several years. In the last ten years, an average of 43,838 new companies per year have been entered in the commercial register, as counted by the Institute for Young Companies (IFJ). Last year there were as many as 49,398 start-ups across Switzerland. That is 1.4 percent less than in the record year 2021 – but more than twelve percent above the ten-year average.

What is IFJ?

open box

Box zuklappen



The Institute for Young Entrepreneurs advises people who want to start their own company – for example through online training. The services of the IFJ are free for company founders.

Deep hurdles: According to the IFJ, it is very easy in Switzerland to take the step towards self-employment. This is shown, for example, by the trend towards part-time self-employment. In the process, a separate company is set up parallel to the employment relationship – for example out of a hobby or for services. Some founders of such companies dare to take the step into full independence at some point.

These industries are booming

open box

Box zuklappen



According to the IFJ, the greatest increase in company start-ups in 2022 was in marketing & communication (+15.9%), followed by transport & logistics (+15.1%) and healthcare (+11.5%). The sectors wholesale (-13.3%), agriculture & forestry (-12.4%) and retail (-8.7%) recorded the highest percentage declines. See also Video game frenzy subsides, Roblox sinks to -20% on Wall Street after quarterly The transport & logistics and marketing & communication sectors recorded the strongest declines in 2021/2020, which were compensated for again in 2022. Incidentally, in absolute numbers, most start-ups are recorded in the trades, real estate, consulting and retail sectors.

The fears: “First-time founders are primarily worried about the order situation and administrative matters,” says Pascal Hollenstein, Head of Communications at the IFJ. But these worries would usually disappear after the company was founded. This is not least thanks to the support of the IFJ, as Hollenstein emphasizes.

The challenges: It is important to be very well informed before starting your own business and to draw up a plan – about the market, about the positioning of your own services, about possible customer segments and the unique selling propositions. After all, you have to stand out from the competition somehow, according to Hollenstein.

There is still room for improvement when it comes to the proportion of women founding new companies.

There is a gender gap: According to federal data, women were involved in 46 percent of all company start-ups last year. These include the 36 percent of all start-ups that were founded exclusively by a woman. “This shows that there is still room for improvement when it comes to start-ups by women,” says the IFJ media spokesman.

The failure: However, more than half of the young companies go bankrupt again after a short time. The IFJ sees a reason for this in a lack of preparation before starting self-employment. Hollenstein emphasizes that his organization is there to provide help here. “The companies that we support have significantly higher chances of survival.”