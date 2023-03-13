On March 13th, OnePlus announced the first sales report of OnePlus Ace 2. The machine went on sale for only 6 minutes.That is to say, it has become the second sales volume of all models in the price range of 2K-3K in the past year on JD.com and Tmall.The starting price is 2299 yuan (12GB+256GB).

Li Jie pointed out thatOnePlus Ace 2V subverts the industry practice, and has won the recognition of many users with its highly competitive products and very sincere prices.

This is a phone full of sincerity, and we will continue to work hard to bring more uncompromising and good products to the industry and popularize the flagship experience to the end. Let the light of flagship experience illuminate every corner. A netizen left a message for Li Jie:Looks good and can play, you deserve it.

In terms of core configuration, OnePlus Ace 2V adopts a 6.74-inch 2772×1240 full screen, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile platform, rear 64 million + 8 million + 2 million triple cameras, front 16 million, battery is 5000mAh, supports 80W wired flash charging .

Compared with competing products in the 2000 range, OnePlus Ace 2V’s major advantage is the Dimensity 9000 chip. Competing products generally use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 at this price. The score is around 900,000 points.

In addition, the machine cancels the screen plastic bracket that affects the feel and aesthetics, and achieves an extremely narrow frame as narrow as 1.46mm through the direct fit of the screen and the middle frame of the fuselage, bringing a more advanced visual perception and a more comfortable grip experience , improve the texture of the whole machine.

Moreover, OnePlus Ace 2V also adopts OnePlus’ popular classic design “three-stage switch”, which can be easily switched among the three modes of ringing, silent and vibration with a light flick.

