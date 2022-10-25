Home Business Starting from 36,800 yuan, the four-wheel drive off-road vehicle is released on the 9th: double A independent suspension, 44 horsepower
Starting from 36,800 yuan, the four-wheel drive off-road vehicle is released on the 9th: double A independent suspension, 44 horsepower

Starting from 36,800 yuan, the four-wheel drive off-road vehicle is released on the 9th: double A independent suspension, 44 horsepower

On October 24th, Segway, a subsidiary of No. 9, launched a single-person off-road vehicle, the ATV Snarler AT6 L, which takes conquest as fun and is born for off-road.

This time, four versions of the 2023 ATV Snarler L are released, the Passion Edition, the Progressive Edition, the Sport Edition, and the Ultimate Edition, with prices ranging from 36,800 to 46,800.

The ATV Snarler AT6 L is a Segway ATV designed for exploration, adventure and endurance sports.The whole series comes standard with CVTech stepless transmission, AWD drive, and dual-A independent suspension, which has good adaptability to high and low temperature and high altitude environments.

With 44 horsepower and 48N m of torque, 0-60km/h only takes 4.6 seconds.

The vehicle is 143cm high, 234cm long and 128cm wide. The chrome-molybdenum steel frame protects it from edge impacts that can occur during exploration of extreme road surfaces.

It is also equipped with the first-ever Smart Mobility system for ATVs in the Powersports industry. Through the Segway Powersports App, you can keep abreast of driving data and vehicle information at any time. It can realize scene-based functions such as non-inductive power-on, EPS driving and riding settings, real-time viewing of power curves, and danger alarm monitoring.

