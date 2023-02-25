A few days ago, Driving Sight learned from official channels thatChangan UNI-V iDD and UNI-K iDDIt was officially launched on February 24.Both models are plug-in hybrid models, of which the compact sedan Changan UNI-V smart electric iDD launched two models, guidingThe price is 144,900-159,900 yuan. The medium-sized SUV Changan UNI-K and Zhidian iDD launched 4 models,The pre-sale price is 187,900-215,900 yuan。













In terms of appearance, Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD continues the classic design language of the UNI family. The front face is equipped with the iconic borderless grille, and adopts the popular coupe body structure, hidden door handles, and through-type taillights. And other designs, highly recognizable. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4680/1838/1435mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2750mm.









Changan UNI-K iDDIt also continues the highly recognizable design language of the UNI family, and is equipped with an exclusive luminous car logo, and the borderless treatment of the grille also adds a sense of science fiction. The line of the roof on the side of the car is gradually pressed down, creating a very dynamic effect, and the through-type taillights at the rear also add a sense of fashion. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4865/1948/1690mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2890mm.









In terms of interior, both cars adopt the UNI family-style design layout, equipped with a large-size full LCD instrument panel and a floating central control LCD screen. The opposite-sex steering wheel is also an iconic design of the Changan car series, bringing an excellent feel and driving experience. The configuration of Changan UNI-K Smart Electric iDD also includes children’s interactive mode (including nursery rhyme push, rear-row children’s video surveillance, etc.), 3D smart assistant, AR full-screen navigation, streaming media rearview mirror, facial recognition, fatigue reminder, iFLYTEK Voice interaction, panoramic image + transparent chassis, rest mode, air purification, etc.





In terms of power, the new car is equipped with Changan Smart Electric iDD system, in which Changan UNI-V Smart Electric iDD is powered by a Blue Whale 1.5T turbocharged engine with a maximum power of 125 kW and a maximum torque of 260 Nm, with a maximum power of 125 kW and a maximum torque of 330 Nm. The electric motor is composed of Nm, and the transmission system is matched with the Blue Whale six-speed electric drive gearbox. Equipped with 18.4kWh Xi’an Zhongdi lithium iron phosphate battery, the pure electric cruising range under NEDC conditions is 113km, the comprehensive cruising range is 1100km, the fuel consumption is 4.2L/100km, the comprehensive fuel consumption is 0.8L/100km, and supports DC fast charging, 30%-80 % charging only takes 30 minutes, and 0-100km/h acceleration takes 6.5 seconds. The new car can also support external discharge function.





Changan UNI-K smart electric iDD is composed of a Blue Whale 1.5T turbocharged engine with a maximum power of 125 kW and a maximum torque of 255 N m, and a motor with a maximum power of 110 kW and a maximum torque of 330 N m. It is equipped with a 28.39 kWh Ningde era Lithium iron phosphate battery, pure electric cruising range of 135km under NEDC working conditions, comprehensive cruising range of more than 1000km, power shortage fuel consumption of 5.5L/100km, comprehensive fuel consumption of 0.9L/100km, support DC fast charging, 30%-80% charging only takes 30 Minutes, 0-100km/h acceleration in 8.1 seconds, external discharge power 3.3kW.

