Positive start for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges in the first session of 2023. After a few minutes of trading, the Ftse Mib advanced by 0.8% to 23,898 points, with purchases in particular of Stellantis (+2%), Pirelli (+ 1.5%) and Iveco (+1.3%). Amplifon, on the other hand, fell (-1.3%), with slight drops also for Finecobank (-0.3%) and Diasorin (-0.2%).

Out of the main price list, Mps did well (+3.9%). The bank reiterated that the doubts about the company’s continuity can be considered overcome, after the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros and the implementation of important actions envisaged in the 2022-2026 Business Plan.

Anima Holding (+0.8%) announced that it will continue the partnership with the Crédit Agricole Italia (CAI) Group, adapting as necessary the previous agreement that linked Anima and Creval.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread rose slightly to 213 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.66%.

Still semi-festive session for international markets; today, in fact, London, Wall Street and the Canadian stock exchange will remain closed, after those of Australia, Hong Kong and Tokyo (also closed tomorrow).

On the macroeconomic front, focus on the manufacturing SMEs of Italy, France, Germany and the Eurozone. During the week, the spotlights are mainly on the Federal Reserve minutes (Wednesday), the US job report and eurozone inflation (released on Friday).

Euro/dollar exchange rate at 1.067, while the dollar/yen was little moved at 130.9. Among raw materials, oil is gaining ground, with WTI at 80.5 dollars and Brent at 86 dollars, while natural gas prices in Europe fall again to 72.8 euros/MWh, thanks to mild temperatures that are holding back demand .