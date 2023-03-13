Money only for shares? Successful start-up financing can also be done differently. Nuthawut Somsuk

Not only since the climate on the investment market changed, since money was no longer so easy with VCs, there are startups for which classic financing based on the model of equity in exchange for company shares is not the right thing. Venture capitalists often argue: too early, too small, too young. But where is the necessary money supposed to come from, without which a startup cannot grow bigger and mature?

In fact, there are a variety of options, ranging from government funding programs to private accelerators to particularly startup-friendly loans. We have collected the most important contact points for you.

The list can certainly be added to. Have we forgotten a funding program or start-up grant? Then write to us [email protected]