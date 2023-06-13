Startup salary: This is how much you earn in marketing or sales

Getty Images / We are

How much do you actually earn in a startup? It’s often not that easy to find out. There are no collective agreements here like there are in large companies or public institutions. The companies themselves don’t like to talk about the salaries they pay either – too great a concern that direct competitors could exploit this information.

A current salary study now gives an insight into the question of how much money German startups pay their employees. The Salary Benchmark Report Germany 2023 comes from the Amsterdam-based tech consultancy RocketX and the French company Figures, which built a database for startup salaries.

Salaries are hardly increasing at the moment, sales remain in demand

The financing market for startups has cooled off significantly in recent months. According to the authors of the study, this also has an effect on salary development. That’s why they would Salaries have stabilized again in recent monthsafter rising sharply in recent years. Startups tended to hire fewer new people and paid more attention to keeping their current employees in the company. The most difficult thing for companies is still recruiting suitable sales staff, so the Study.

The report is primarily dedicated to those who do not hold a tech position in the startup, i.e. who take care of marketing or sales. For this purpose, the study authors collected data from startups and scaleups from all over Germany. Unsurprisingly, Munich stands out as the city where the highest salaries are paid on average. The salary levels are broken down according to professional experience, i.e. junior (up to two years of professional experience), intermediate (two to five years) and Senior-Level (from about five years of professional experience).

Marketing