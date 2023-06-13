Home » Startup salary: This is how much you earn in marketing or sales
Business

Startup salary: This is how much you earn in marketing or sales

by admin
Startup salary: This is how much you earn in marketing or sales

Getty Images / We are

How much do you actually earn in a startup? It’s often not that easy to find out. There are no collective agreements here like there are in large companies or public institutions. The companies themselves don’t like to talk about the salaries they pay either – too great a concern that direct competitors could exploit this information.

A current salary study now gives an insight into the question of how much money German startups pay their employees. The Salary Benchmark Report Germany 2023 comes from the Amsterdam-based tech consultancy RocketX and the French company Figures, which built a database for startup salaries.

Salaries are hardly increasing at the moment, sales remain in demand

The financing market for startups has cooled off significantly in recent months. According to the authors of the study, this also has an effect on salary development. That’s why they would Salaries have stabilized again in recent monthsafter rising sharply in recent years. Startups tended to hire fewer new people and paid more attention to keeping their current employees in the company. The most difficult thing for companies is still recruiting suitable sales staff, so the Study.

The report is primarily dedicated to those who do not hold a tech position in the startup, i.e. who take care of marketing or sales. For this purpose, the study authors collected data from startups and scaleups from all over Germany. Unsurprisingly, Munich stands out as the city where the highest salaries are paid on average. The salary levels are broken down according to professional experience, i.e. junior (up to two years of professional experience), intermediate (two to five years) and Senior-Level (from about five years of professional experience).

See also  Libang Instruments: The net profit for the first half of 2021 is about 185 million yuan, down 60.86% year-on-year | Daily Business News

read too

Salary as a founder: How much can I pay myself? And what do investors say about it?

Marketing

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy