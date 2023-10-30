Startup with major SBB order – company lasers train discs for better cell phone reception – News

Contents

It happens again and again that the cell phone connection drops out on the train. Now a Lausanne start-up is solving the problem: a laser makes the windows transparent to mobile communications.

At first glance, it is an unspectacular metal box that a specialist in the SBB workshop in Biel places on the window panes of an ICN carriage from the outside. But this box has it all. Built-in pull discs can be processed using a special laser so that they become transparent to mobile communications.

How exactly this works is a closely guarded trade secret. The system was developed by a team from ETH Lausanne led by Luc Burnier. Cell phone-permeable windows are now also available from the factory. But this comes with disadvantages, says Burnier: “All the old windows would have to be removed and replaced, which takes a long time and costs a lot.” His start-up Nu Glass, on the other hand, can process the old panes directly on site, parallel to the normal overhaul when the train is in the workshop anyway.

Less electricity, lower costs

The big obstacle to mobile communications on train windows is transparent metal foils. These are placed on the glass for better insulation, but block radio waves. So that passengers can still make phone calls, the railways have previously installed antennas on the roof of the trains. There are also signal amplifiers in the wagons, so-called repeaters. These need electricity and maintenance.

A repeater needs as much electricity as a four-person Swiss household. This is not sustainable at all.

Using newly developed laser technology, the start-up Nu Glass burns thin lines into the metal foils on the installed window panes. This makes them permeable to mobile communications again without losing their insulation properties.

The new method is an important step for Swiss mobile phone providers. The previous solutions with additional antennas and repeaters were complex to maintain, expensive and, on top of that, real power guzzlers. Christoph Schneiter, head of the Intraincom mobile communications consortium, says: “A repeater needs as much electricity as a four-person Swiss household. That’s not sustainable at all.”

Legend: This box ensures that the train does not become a dead zone. SRF / Matthias Rusch

Disc laser treatment, on the other hand, is a passive method because the discs only need to be treated once and then no longer require any energy. In addition, the mobile phone signal inside the train will be further improved. The passengers would benefit more this way.

SBB satisfied with the result

The lasered windows cannot be distinguished from untreated windows with the naked eye. The thin lines of the laser can only be seen under the microscope. This is the first major order for the young company. Markus Förster, project manager for rolling stock development at SBB, is convinced of the result: “We are very satisfied, the quality is right.” They would also save costs and would be even faster than if they had to install new windows.

By next spring, all 44 SBB ICN trains will be treated with laser technology. A total of 5,700 panes become mobile radio-permeable without having to be replaced. It is still unclear when further orders will follow for Luc Burnier and his start-up. “In parallel to this major order, further projects are being negotiated, both in Switzerland and abroad,” says Burnier. Two European railway companies are also interested in their offer.

The days of poor cell phone reception on trains could soon be a thing of the past.

